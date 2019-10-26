Historically black college ripped for confining students in dorms so Trump could hold a rally
President Donald Trump has faced criticism over an event he was to hold on criminal justice reform at Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, a historically black school, just after referring to his impeachment as a “lynching.”
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” economist and author Julianne Malveaux pulled no punches while blasting him for using the institution as a “prop” to excuse his own racism.
“Talk to us for a moment about the significance of how he has used race in this country and why he is now being honored at this university,” said anchor Ayman Mohyeldin.
“Well, first of all, the university did not honor him,” said Malveaux. “This organization honored him, whatever they are — the Second Step Organization, that’s looking at criminal justice. So, the university itself did not honor him. So that’s really important to note. The other thing that’s important to note is that students were sequestered in their dormitories. It’s so outrageous. So, you had seven students attend. Only ten were invited. But the rest of the student body could not leave the dormitory. They were sitting in the dormitory, even through the lunch hour, and they gave them snacks as opposed to a lunch. If I were a parent, I would be suing.”
“Now, I will say that, having been a college president myself, college presidents always stuck between a rock and a hard place,” continued Malveaux. “It’d be hard to say, no, the president of the United States cannot come to my campus, but the campus did not invite him. This organization invited him. They first leased the college or said, can we have this presidential thing on criminal justice on your campus, and later, after the fact, they brought 45 on. He has used black people consistently as props. He has used HBCUs as props. Remember two years ago, when he had about 70 presidents in the Oval Office. It was a horrible picture. And some of my friends were there, but they said, how do you say no?”
“Understand, this South Carolina meeting at Benedict, they flew black Republicans from all over the country so that they had a full house, but they didn’t have students there,” said Malveaux.
“So, basically, Benedict College allowed itself to be used as a backdrop, but that’s just like the folks who show up — you know, this was a college-based Trump rally. Really, he’s had a rally on campus and he used the campus.”
“He always talks about low black unemployment rates, but the fact is that the black unemployment rate is twice that of whites, so he’s normalizing inequality,” she added. “He’s constantly talked about what he has done, but there was a piece of legislation that provided permanent extension of HBCU funds, it got through the House and he did not use his influence to get it through the Senate, so it died. So, he basically just tells lies, big lies, and big, big lies.”
Watch below:
GOP lawmakers need to realize ‘things are going to get a lot worse’ for Trump when impeachment is televised: conservative
On MSNBC Saturday, conservative editor and commentator Charlie Sykes deconstructed the GOP's process complaints on impeachment — and warned that it is blowing up in their faces.
"On the scale of one to ten, one being actual substance, where would you rank what we just witnessed there and these arguments that these congressmen were making?" asked host Ayman Mohyeldin.
"Oh, I would put this at an 11," said Sykes. "This was street theater. This was the Republican Party channeling its inner Code Pink. It's like being in a — playing chess, and you realized you've just been checkmated and you throw the board over. You try to turn the whole thing into a farce. And this is clearly what they're trying to do, that they — as the defenses crumble, they need to talk about the process, and to the extent that it is a darker and darker picture for the president, what they're trying to do is they're trying to turn it into a circus. But I think it backfired on them."
Breaking Banner
The White House is keeping Kellyanne Conway out of sight to avoid another Mick Mulvaney-like debacle
According to a report in Politico, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway is being kept off the airwaves and made unavailable to reporters over fears of a screw-up talking about impeachment in the wake of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's floundering attempts to defend Donald Trump.
Despite Conway getting a minor scuffle with a Washington Examiner reporters over her relationship with her outspoken husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, the equally-outspoken Kellyanne has rarely been seen since the Democratic-led House began impeachment hearings on the President.
Flood of government officials defying Trump and talking to Democrats is making GOP support for president ‘unsustainable’
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," national security journalist Natasha Bertrand told host Ayman Mohyeldin that the momentum is on Democrats' side in the House impeachment proceedings — and that the endless parade of officials willing to testify could ultimately threaten Republican resolve to shield President Donald Trump.
"Let's start with the latest developments on the impeachment probe," said Mohyeldin. "Some key testimonies coming in. How have they tipped balance in terms of where the investigators want to take this investigation?"
"I think it's made it really hard for Democrats to come up with any kind of timeline here about when they want to start actually writing the articles of impeachment, because they've been so pleasantly surprised by the amount of testimony they've gotten from current administration officials in defiance of the Pentagon, the White House and the State Department, who have ordered them not to testify," said Bertrand. "So Democrats are really just compiling all of this evidence to use when they do start having these public hearings, when they do start writing the articles."