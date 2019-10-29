‘HOAX IS OVER!’ Trump frantically claims his call with ‘Ukrain’ totally exonerates him

President Donald Trump attacked a new impeachment witness and continued to insist his phone call to Ukraine’s president was not improper.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will testify Tuesday about the July 25 phone call he listened to as part of his duties as the National Security Council’s expert on Ukraine, but the president tried to discredit his testimony before the closed-door hearing.

“Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call,” Trump tweeted. “Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER! Ukrain said NO PRESSURE.”

The White House released a summary of that call, which shows Trump pressuring Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden.

Deliberations are ongoing inside the White House about releasing a transcript of that call.