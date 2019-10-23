‘Horde of clueless angry white men’: Internet mocks Matt Gaetz for leading a raid on a secure impeachment hearing
On Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led a gang of two dozen conservative lawmakers as they barged into a classified evidence meeting in the impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump.
Gaetz — who is not a member of the Intelligence Committee but has demanded the right to review sensitive evidence as if he is one — received scorn from commenters on social media for his stunt:
This is their plan? I’m so fucking relieved we’re up against Matt Gaetz.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 23, 2019
So Matt Gaetz is officially setting the agenda for the House GOP and may God have mercy on their rancid souls https://t.co/1JiwaF0GKs
— Fiddler (@cFidd) October 23, 2019
I’m sorry but Louie Gohmert is no longer the dumbest congressman that title has been seized away from him in a blaze of glory by congressman Matt Gaetz. https://t.co/TPKuuiYEvJ
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 23, 2019
what 's inside that big ol head of his? cuz it's not brains
— Travis Gettys (@wirecan) October 23, 2019
the white guys want to speak to the manager, and they're DONE asking!!!
— Jadon-Maurice Forbes (@drtbagsocialist) October 23, 2019
She is all of us. pic.twitter.com/x0ERkG3vn4
— Jessica Johnson (@Jessicajohn911) October 23, 2019
Imagine standing behind Matt Gaetz. That’s it. You’ve reached the bottom of the bottom.
— Reginald Bazile (@RegBazile) October 23, 2019
Alternate headline—Horde of clueless angry white men wailing over the dems holding their Dear Leader accountable for his crimes.
— Shelley Thull (@thullcat) October 23, 2019
Someone should remind Gaetz of GOP Gowdy booting out non-members of committee from Benghazi hearingshttps://t.co/XWNCUGdLgj
— Paul Lieberman (@Discon1948) October 23, 2019
Here we see Johnny Bravo leading a herd of white, decrepit politicians to the mountain that is Impeachment Hill!
— Asinus Asinum Fricat (@Fricat) October 23, 2019
We know what's going on: The crimes of the Republican president are being exposed. Crimes that Gaetz and friends have tried to keep hidden.
— Adrienne Cobb (@ImagineWorldas1) October 23, 2019
That would require that they know how to read.
— Linda J. Sandahl (@ljsandahl) October 23, 2019
Right!
Reminds me that a stolen re-election for him wouldn't look how people think it would.
— How long will they mourn me… (@MediciJones) October 23, 2019