‘Horde of clueless angry white men’: Internet mocks Matt Gaetz for leading a raid on a secure impeachment hearing

On Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led a gang of two dozen conservative lawmakers as they barged into a classified evidence meeting in the impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump.

Gaetz — who is not a member of the Intelligence Committee but has demanded the right to review sensitive evidence as if he is one — received scorn from commenters on social media for his stunt:

This is their plan? I’m so fucking relieved we’re up against Matt Gaetz. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 23, 2019

So Matt Gaetz is officially setting the agenda for the House GOP and may God have mercy on their rancid souls https://t.co/1JiwaF0GKs — Fiddler (@cFidd) October 23, 2019

I’m sorry but Louie Gohmert is no longer the dumbest congressman that title has been seized away from him in a blaze of glory by congressman Matt Gaetz. https://t.co/TPKuuiYEvJ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 23, 2019

what 's inside that big ol head of his? cuz it's not brains — Travis Gettys (@wirecan) October 23, 2019

the white guys want to speak to the manager, and they're DONE asking!!! — Jadon-Maurice Forbes (@drtbagsocialist) October 23, 2019

She is all of us. pic.twitter.com/x0ERkG3vn4 — Jessica Johnson (@Jessicajohn911) October 23, 2019

Imagine standing behind Matt Gaetz. That’s it. You’ve reached the bottom of the bottom. — Reginald Bazile (@RegBazile) October 23, 2019

Alternate headline—Horde of clueless angry white men wailing over the dems holding their Dear Leader accountable for his crimes. — Shelley Thull (@thullcat) October 23, 2019

Someone should remind Gaetz of GOP Gowdy booting out non-members of committee from Benghazi hearingshttps://t.co/XWNCUGdLgj — Paul Lieberman (@Discon1948) October 23, 2019

Here we see Johnny Bravo leading a herd of white, decrepit politicians to the mountain that is Impeachment Hill! — Asinus Asinum Fricat (@Fricat) October 23, 2019

We know what's going on: The crimes of the Republican president are being exposed. Crimes that Gaetz and friends have tried to keep hidden. — Adrienne Cobb (@ImagineWorldas1) October 23, 2019

That would require that they know how to read. — Linda J. Sandahl (@ljsandahl) October 23, 2019

Right!

Reminds me that a stolen re-election for him wouldn't look how people think it would. — How long will they mourn me… (@MediciJones) October 23, 2019