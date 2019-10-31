House Dem blows apart GOP complaints on impeachment: ‘Smear and fear — that’s all they have’
A Democratic lawmaker shut down Republican complaints about the impeachment inquiry as “misleading” and meaningless.
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) appeared Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” ahead of the House vote on rules for the public phase of the congressional investigation, and she said her GOP colleagues had misrepresented what has happened so far.
“It is really breathtaking to watch my colleagues,” Clark said. “They cannot excuse this president’s conduct so they’re trying to have a conversation around process, and they are misleading the American people when they say this is a secret investigation which they’re not involved in.”
More than a dozen witnesses have already testified against President Donald Trump in closed-door sessions, which some GOP lawmakers have tried to crash despite not serving on the relevant committees, but Clark said Republicans have been represented at each one.
“If you sit on one of the committees of jurisdiction, which 48 Republicans do, you can be in that room listening to this testimony,” Clark said, “and, there is Republican counsel present asking questions on their behalf at every single one of these depositions.”
“Now that we are moving into the public phase of this inquiry,” she added, “all those process questions are falling by the wayside, and I’m afraid what we’re going to see is the playbook of this White House and Republicans of smear and fear coming back into play because it’s all they have.”
Hong Kong slips into first recession in 10 years as protests, trade war continue
Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.
Five months of protests have battered the Chinese-ruled city's retail and tourism sector, and there is no sign of the demonstrations abating. Police tightened security on Thursday ahead of more potential clashes.
Trump wants to use a loophole to install another one of his cronies in the cabinet — and even Republicans say it’s illegal
The Trump administration wants to use an obscure loophole to install far-right immigration hawk Ken Cuccinelli as acting head of the Department of Homeland Security. But in a rare rejection of the president, even Republican lawmakers decried the plot as illegal on Wednesday.
Trump has been eyeing Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to take over DHS for weeks, but White House lawyers determined that it would be illegal to appoint him because he is ineligible under the Vacancies Act. Federal law states that acting department heads must either serve 90 days as a “first assistant” to the previous Senate-confirmed secretary or be confirmed to another position, making Cuccinelli, who was appointed as acting head of USCIS following the ouster of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, ineligible.
Morning Joe ridicules GOP’s last gasp to undermine impeachment vote: They ‘have a losing fight on their hands’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked the last-gasp efforts by Republicans to defend President Donald Trump from his seemingly inevitable impeachment.
House Democrats plan to vote Thursday on rules for the public phase of the impeachment inquiry, and the "Morning Joe" host said their GOP counterparts were stuck playing a losing hand.
"It's so sad, actually," he said. "These poor Republicans, can you imagine if you had to defend Donald Trump?"
"They think they have to defend Donald Trump," Scarborough added, "and so they'll set up a straw man and then Nancy Pelosi will knock it down. They'll set up another, knock it (down). All they can do is argue process, process, process, process -- and even when Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats take those excuses away, they come up with others."