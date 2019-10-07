House Democrats taking extraordinary steps to protect whistleblower from GOP members of Congress
In a move to protect a whistleblower who exposed President Trump’s alleged attempts to pressure a foreign government to investigate a political rival, Democrats are considering having the individual testify at a remote location and obscuring his/her voice and appearance, The Washington Post reports.
The move is reportedly an effort to prevent Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee from leaking the individual’s identity to the press. The whistleblower, whose identity still remains anonymous, has agreed to testify before the intelligence committees in both the House and Senate.
From The Washington Post:
Aides have considered having the whistleblower testify from a separate location via a video hookup in which the camera would obscure the whistleblower’s image and alter his voice, possibly with modification technology. They also are talking about having the whistleblower sit behind a screen or partition. A third option being floated includes audio-only testimony.
One of the biggest proponents of having the whistleblower’s identity revealed is Trump himself, who tweeted as much late last month.
“I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the ‘Whistleblower.’ Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!” Trump tweeted on September 29.
Featured image via Flickr
CNN
CNN’s Gloria Borger tears into Republicans for claiming that Trump was just joking about soliciting election dirt
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," political analyst Gloria Borger excoriated President Donald Trump and his Republican defenders for claiming that his solicitation of dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from China on the White House lawn was just a joke to rile up the media.
"You've got an important column on CNN.com, in which you said the president has tried this routine before," said host Wolf Blitzer. "'If past is indeed prologue, as they say, the joke alibi will remain. After all, it worked before for Trump when staff have had to do clean-up after his outrageous comments or claims. Consider these greatest hits: Remember when candidate Trump said, 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 [Hillary Clinton] emails that are missing'? When asked about it by special counsel Robert Mueller, Trump's written answer was essentially 'lighten up.''"
Breaking Banner
Republicans and White House didn’t know how bad impeachment actually was for Trump: Fox News reporter
Fox News Congressional reporter Chad Pergram explained in a Twitter thread Monday that most Republicans are supportive of Trump, but they're holding back to see "which way the wind blows."
According to Pergram, one senior Republican source said that many Republicans and the White House "didn't realize how bad impeachment was for President Trump."
Republicans are fearful of the backlash they could face if they don't stand with the president, according to former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and other former colleagues.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Furious Florida woman has a racist meltdown after black teen drops a gum wrapper
On Monday, Florida Politics reported on a racist altercation in St. Petersburg which has gone viral on Facebook.
The video, posted by Daysha Adriana, who claims to be a sister and cousin of the two boys involved in the incident, shows a white woman screaming racial slurs at a 14-year-old black boy for dropping a gum wrapper on the sidewalk, while the other boy films the incident.
"Nuh-uh, don't even act like that. Pick it up. Find it. Get down on your knees and find it. Get down on your knees and find it," she can be heard shouting in the video, wagging a finger. "No-account little n****r! That's how you are. All y'all no-account f**king n****rs! Walking around here acting like — film me, f**ker!"