House Democrats will not immediately take formal vote to declare impeachment investigation: report

Published

2 days ago

on

On Tuesday, Politico reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democratic caucus plan to hold off on taking a formal vote to initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Such a vote is not constitutionally required to look into impeachable conduct, but some commentators have argued it would put Democrats on firmer legal footing. Some Trump officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, have refused to cooperate with House document requests until a formal vote is taken.

At the same time, some Democratic officials are resistant to a formal declaration, believing that it is a ploy by Republicans to formalize their own power to issue subpoenas and derail the investigation with unrelated or partisan issues.


Giuliani has secret ‘log’ of his Ukraine contacts: Ex-Trump lawyer says he has ‘seen the book’

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

Former Donald Trump lawyer Jay Goldberg on Thursday revealed that he has seen a secret "book" compiled by Rudy Giuliani logging his contracts in Ukraine.

During an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber, Goldberg says the book as not yet been subpoenaed.

"I think Guiliani has been seduced by Mar-a-Lago, the lifestyle. It’s very heady to be on the plane, gold-plated," Goldberg said.

"Does Rudy Giuliani have any evidence or records that could resolve what he was doing with Ukraine?" Melber asked.

"Yes," Goldberg replied.

"There’s a book that he kept of all the contacts that he made while in the Ukraine," Goldberg revealed. "It hasn’t been subpoenaed thus far. It hasn’t come to light."

Mick Mulvaney is now denying the quid pro quo he admitted to in White House briefing

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney attempted to argue he never claimed there was a quid pro quo in President Donald Trump's diplomacy with Ukraine:

NEW: Mulvaney walks back today's press briefing: “There never was any condition on the flow of the aid related to the matter of the DNC server.”

— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 17, 2019

‘Trump is flailing’: Pelosi and Schumer demand ‘sane leadership’ from the White House

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted the deal that Vice President Mike Pence struck with Turkey to allow them to continue firing on Kurdish people after 120 hours of a standstill.

"Erdogan has given up nothing, and President Trump has given him everything," the joint statement from the Democrats reads. "The Turks have stated that ‘this is not a ceasefire,’ and made clear that they ‘will pause the operation for 120 hours in order for the terrorists to leave.'"

The statement went on to bash the president for panicking after he started the conflict with Turkey on a Sunday afternoon.

