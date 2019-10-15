House Democrats will not immediately take formal vote to declare impeachment investigation: report

On Tuesday, Politico reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democratic caucus plan to hold off on taking a formal vote to initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Such a vote is not constitutionally required to look into impeachable conduct, but some commentators have argued it would put Democrats on firmer legal footing. Some Trump officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, have refused to cooperate with House document requests until a formal vote is taken.

At the same time, some Democratic officials are resistant to a formal declaration, believing that it is a ploy by Republicans to formalize their own power to issue subpoenas and derail the investigation with unrelated or partisan issues.