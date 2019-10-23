‘How much did you get for your soul?’ Internet dogpiles Lindsey Graham after he walks back criticism of SCIF raid

On Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared to have reached the limit of his capacity to defend his own party when a gang of House Republicans raided a sensitive, compartmented information facility where an impeachment hearing was taking place and illegally bringing in recording equipment. Initially Graham criticized the Republicans behind the stunt, calling it “nuts.”

Later, however, he changed his mind and decided the demonstration was fine with him, offering this explanation:

CORRECTION: I was initially told House GOP took the SCIF by force – basically like a GOP version of Occupy Wall Street. Apparently it was a peaceful protest. Big difference. I understand their frustration and they have good reason to be upset. https://t.co/39GLwGgrPq — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 23, 2019

Social media was not impressed, with commentators scorching him for his cowardly change of heart:

"Crimes are okay as long as the people committing them are calm." — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 23, 2019

Oh really Lindsey. You’re good with unsecured cell phones in a secure area? You have signed on as a member of the “our enemies can do as they please” caucus? Well good luck with that senator. — Zeller (@DocZeller) October 23, 2019

They broke the law, plain and simple. It was a closed door meeting, (remember Benghazi?) they are NOT members of that committee, they used their cell phones, they had no business being there. The Capitol police should have arrested every single one of them! There are no excuses. pic.twitter.com/x604eH7tAr — michaelwftl (@michaelwftl) October 23, 2019

Do you remember what shame feels like? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 23, 2019

What exactly was peaceful about it? Were they invited into the room? NO!! Did they follow protocol? NO! Stop being a worm!! — Kat Rivera (@KathleenRivera) October 23, 2019

It's too late to put a 'oh, it was nothing' spin on it. THEY ALL COMMITTED A FEDERAL FELONY. And, just for clarification….. it wasn't a protest. They bowled over people standing by the doors and PUSHED THEIR WAY INTO THE ROOM WHERE SOME OF THEM STARTED SCREAMING DEMANDS.=MOB — UPtheVOLUME4Democracy (@pthe_u) October 23, 2019

And why did they do that?

✅ To stage a stunt to please Trump

✅ Delay the proceedings

✅ Give Fox News something to talk about tonight Talk about a gigantic waste of time and taxpayer dollars. Their security clearances should be revoked immediately. — Debbie Russell #DemCast (@eyeofthegoddess) October 23, 2019