‘I can’t believe what I see’: Ex-Russian foreign minister dumbstruck after Trump cedes American dominance

During an appearance on MSNBC this Thursday, former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev commented on the “meltdown of American diplomacy” in the wake of President Trump’s withdrawal of US troops from northeast Syria, effectively green-lighting Turkey’s invasion of the region.

According to Kozyrev, Trump’s recent foreign policy decisions “plays right into [Putin’s] hands,” adding that it’s clear now why Putin’s “cohorts were celebrating when Trump was elected.”

“Russia is in support of [Syrian President Bashar al-Assad] who is losing … and who is isolated there [in a war] where there is no end,” Kozyrev said. “It’s a dead-end war there which they are waging, and all off a sudden [Trump] is coming [Putin’s] way from the American side.”

Kozyrev went on to say that throughout history, America usually dictated the course of foreign policy throughout the world. Now, he says, “I can’t believe what I see.”

Watch the full segment below: