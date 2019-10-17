‘I can’t believe what I see’: Ex-Russian foreign minister dumbstruck after Trump cedes American dominance
During an appearance on MSNBC this Thursday, former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev commented on the “meltdown of American diplomacy” in the wake of President Trump’s withdrawal of US troops from northeast Syria, effectively green-lighting Turkey’s invasion of the region.
According to Kozyrev, Trump’s recent foreign policy decisions “plays right into [Putin’s] hands,” adding that it’s clear now why Putin’s “cohorts were celebrating when Trump was elected.”
“Russia is in support of [Syrian President Bashar al-Assad] who is losing … and who is isolated there [in a war] where there is no end,” Kozyrev said. “It’s a dead-end war there which they are waging, and all off a sudden [Trump] is coming [Putin’s] way from the American side.”
Kozyrev went on to say that throughout history, America usually dictated the course of foreign policy throughout the world. Now, he says, “I can’t believe what I see.”
Watch the full segment below:
‘Get over it’: Trump’s chief of staff reveals Ukraine quid pro quo — but insists it’s just ‘politics’ as usual
White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney admitted that President Donald Trump held up Ukraine aid to pressure the country to investigate a conspiracy theory.
Mulvaney, who is also the White House budget director, told reporters Thursday that Trump's desire to investigate his belief that a DNC computer server was hidden in Ukraine was part of the reason congressionally approved military aid was held up.
However, he insisted that did not represent a quid pro quo arrangement.
"We do that all the time, get over it," Mulvaney said. "Politics is going to be involved in foreign policy, elections do have consequences."
WATCH: Trump’s chief of staff pummeled in rancorous press briefing after announcing G7 decision
President Donald Trump's chief of staff and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was pummeled by reporters demanding answers about the president scoring huge sums of taxpayer dollars by having a G7 summit at his Miami resort.
Mulvaney held a press conference on Thursday where he announced that the G7 meeting would be at Trump National Doral Miami in 2020. Reporters responded with many questions about self-dealing and the president's profits off of the event.
Megyn Kelly calls for investigation of NBC News in her first TV appearance since her blackface scandal
In her first TV interview since being fired by NBC News, Megyn Kelly publicly called for an outside investigation into her former employer.
“There needs to be an outside investigation into this company,” Kelly told Tucker Carlson as allegations that NBC covered up the sexual misconduct of former star anchor Matt Lauer. “They investigated themselves. That doesn’t work. Fox News had an outside investigators. CBS News had an outside investigator, NPR, the NFL. This is how it’s done."