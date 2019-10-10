‘I don’t care about impeachment!’ Meghan McCain sets off epic shouting match on The View as support grows for Trump’s removal
A shouting match ensued after Meghan McCain slammed President Donald Trump’s decision to betray the Kurds, but said she still didn’t back impeachment.
The conservative “View” co-host started off the segment by condemning the betrayal of U.S. allies, and sat silently stewing as co-host Sunny Hostin questioned the president’s motives as corrupt.
“I hope that he didn’t make this decision to change the subject because what we are all, what we have all been talking about is impeachment, right?” Hostin said. “I wonder if he did this to change the subject, but what if he did it to change the subject, what this did was more people are now in favor of impeachment because of this.”
New polls show a majority of Americans back impeachment and removal, and McCain tried to interject before co-host Joy Behar could jump into the conversation.
“Wait, let Joy finish!” host Whoopi Goldberg shouted. “Let Joy finish, please. Let her say what she needs to say.”
Behar argued that Republicans shouldn’t get credit for turning against Trump now that the public backed impeachment, because she said they had disgraced themselves by covering for all his previous abuses.
“These same people, Lindsey Graham, ‘Moscow’ Mitch (McConnell), all the rest of them, Mark Meadows, Devin Nunes, all these despicable people, backed him,” she said. “That is who he is, and what makes you think he cares about innocent Kurds being slaughtered when he doesn’t care about innocent children being taken away from their parents? This is the same man.”
“So don’t tell me that the Republican Party is now standing up to him,” Behar added. “They should have done it before, and we wouldn’t be in this position.”
McCain said the president’s Middle East policy was inexcusable, but she didn’t see how it was relevant to impeachment.
“I think everything is bad,” she said. “I did not support what happened on the border, as you’re aware. I don’t care about impeachment right now. I think what is happening is so much gravely worse, and the ramifications going forward.”
Hostin cut in to say she was missing the point of removing Trump from office.
“We need to care about impeachment, because if he can do this, he can do a lot worse,” Hostin said, as the crowd loudly cheered. “He needs to be out of office to protect this country, and if it takes him doing this to get the Republicans on board, impeachment, then I’m all for it.”
Rudy Giuliani’s arrested associates had dined with Donald Trump inside the White House
Two Ukrainian-born clients of Rudy Giuliani who were involved in President Donald Trump’s personal attorney’s investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden were arrested overnight leaving the country. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were reportedly arrested on campaign finances charges that include conspiracy, falsifying records, and falsifying records to the FEC.
The two men, according to USA Today, have dined with President Donald Trump inside the White House after having “showered Republican campaign committees with nearly $500,000.”
Trump adviser admits he sought — and received — Biden dirt from China
A Trump adviser admits he sought -- and received -- election help from China during a recent visit, but he won't say whether the president asked him to solicit the foreign assistance.
Michael Pillsbury, an outside adviser to President Donald Trump on China trade policy, told Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs that he asked the Chinese government to look into business dealings by Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, reported the Financial Times.
Bill Barr has known about investigation into Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine henchmen for months: report
NBC's Pete Williams is reporting that Attorney General Bill Barr has been aware for months of an investigation into Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two foreign-born businessmen who served as Rudy Giuliani's henchmen in his efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Williams, via NBC's Tom Winter, reveals that Barr was made aware of an investigation into the two men ever since this past February when he was sworn in as attorney general. Barr's knowledge of the case is notable because President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to get in contact with his attorney general during his now-infamous July 25th phone call.