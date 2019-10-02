Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I have to fact-check that BS’: Nicolle Wallace debunks Trump’s ‘big lie’ on impeachment

Published

35 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday debunked Donald Trump’s “big lie” on impeachment after the president’s rage-filled joint press conference with Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland.

“As public support for the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump rises, and the House Committee is investigating the president’s request for dirt on the Bidens from a foreign government reaches deep into the West Wing with a threat of subpoenas, Donald Trump appeared to totally lose it today after a night and morning of increasingly paranoid and agitated social media posts that seem to warn of his impending outbursts,” Wallace reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to her career in journalism, Wallace was a top Republican strategist and served in the George W. Bush White House as communications director.

“The president let it rip at an Oval Office appearance. His outbursts included threats for the whistle-blower — whose account of presidential misconduct has been almost entirely corroborated by the president himself and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani,” she continued. “The presidential tantrum came after Democrats held a press conference of their own warning that stonewalling the impeachment inquiry could lead to charges of obstruction of justice.”

On the fly, the anchor changed her plan for Wednesday’s “Deadline: White House” to fact-check Trump’s claims from the press conference.

“I was going to do this later in the show, but this has become our thing. I have to fact-check that BS — to borrow your word, Mr. President — about the whistleblower complaint,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, for everything the president’s saying about his July 25th phone call, that it’s perfect and whatnot, that it was a perfect call and anyone who has a problem with it has been misled by Adam Schiff and the whistleblower. Let’s stop with that,” she said. “That’s nonsense.”

“That’s the big lie because Trump, the White House, and Rudy Giuliani have now corroborated almost all of the whistleblower complaint,” she explained. “The whistleblower and this complaint can disappear because this is what’s been corroborated: The president pressured Mr. Zelensky to initiate or continue an investigation into the activities of former vice president Joe Biden and his son. The White House released records that say this.”

“They have coughed up confessions to everything in the whistleblower complaint,” Wallace concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black Twitter has a field day after finding out Stacey Dash listed as ‘white’ on arrest report

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

While not much is known about the circumstances surrounding the domestic violence arrest of actress and conservative commentator Stacey Dash, Twitter lit up yesterday after someone got ahold of her arrest report and pointed that she listed herself as a white woman on the report.

Dash was arrested on Sunday night and charged with domestic battery against her husband Jeffrey Marty. She has reportedly claimed that she was acting in self-defense.

Dash's father is known to be a black man from Barbados and her mother is reportedly Mexican-black.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Kris Kobach attacks Bill Barr over his reported interest in gun control legislation

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

Kris Kobach, a Trump-loving Kansas politician who has repeatedly been passed over for positions in the White House, is now lashing out at the president's own attorney general for his reported interest in passing additional gun control legislation.

As reported by the Washington Post's Aaron Blake, Kobach this week sent out a fundraising email blasting Barr as the "establishment" and asked his supporters to send him money to help defeat him.

"The Attorney General's 'idea' would do nothing to stop mass shootings," Kobach railed in the email. "It would significantly burdern the law-abiding gun owners seeking to transfer guns to friends, neighbors, or coworkers."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I have to fact-check that BS’: Nicolle Wallace debunks Trump’s ‘big lie’ on impeachment

Published

35 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday debunked Donald Trump's "big lie" on impeachment after the president's rage-filled joint press conference with Sauli Niinistö, the President of the Republic of Finland.

"As public support for the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump rises, and the House Committee is investigating the president’s request for dirt on the Bidens from a foreign government reaches deep into the West Wing with a threat of subpoenas, Donald Trump appeared to totally lose it today after a night and morning of increasingly paranoid and agitated social media posts that seem to warn of his impending outbursts," Wallace reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image