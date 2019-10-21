Quantcast
‘I love how this is eating you alive’: Rick Wilson dances on the grave of Trump’s corrupt G7 gambit

Conservative Rick Wilson on Monday taunted President Donald Trump after he was forced to scrap his plan to host next year’s G7 summit at his own golf course.

Reacting to the president’s Monday morning tweet in which he bitterly complained about having to cancel plans to award a massive government contract to his own business, Wilson roasted the president for his shameless effort to profit off his office.

“I love how this is eating you alive,” Wilson wrote. “The mismatch between the economic status of your supporters and the price point of your resorts is exactly why you keep flogging the hell out of them. Your brand is failing, broken, and poisonous.”

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney last week revealed that the G7 would be held at Trump National Doral Miami during a press conference in which he also acknowledged that military aid to Ukraine was held up for political purposes.

Mulvaney reportedly then met with a group of Republican lawmakers from swing districts over the weekend and asked them for their opinion of the Doral stunt — and all of them told him it was a bad idea. Shortly afterward, Trump relented and cancelled the G7 Doral plan.

