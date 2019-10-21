Quantcast
Trump whines about having to cancel his corrupt G7 stunt: ‘Doral would have been the best!’

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump may have cancelled his bid to hold the G7 summit at his own golf course in Doral, Florida — but he is not happy about it.

Writing on Twitter Monday morning, the president bitterly complained about having to hold the G7 at a different location after his announcement that he would be hosting in at his own golf resort drew accusations of corruption and self dealing.

“Doral in Miami would have been the best place to hold the G-7, and free, but too much heat from the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats & their Partner, the Fake News Media!” the president fumed. “I’m surprised that they allow me to give up my $400,000 Plus Presidential Salary! We’ll find someplace else!”

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney last week revealed that the G7 would be held at Trump National Doral Miami during a press conference in which he also acknowledged that military aid to Ukraine was held up for political purposes.

Mulvaney reportedly then met with a group of Republican lawmakers from swing districts over the weekend and asked them for their opinion of the Doral stunt — and all of them told him it was a bad idea. Shortly afterward, Trump relented and cancelled the G7 Doral plan.

