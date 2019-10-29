‘I think it was very intentional’: Ex-CIA Director John Brennan breaks down White House transcript cover-up

The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said he suspected crucial omissions in the rough transcript of President Donald Trump’s July 25th call with the president of Ukraine were part of a deliberate cover-up.

John Brennan was interviewed by the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC shortly after a bombshell report was published by The New York Times.

“Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, told House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that the White House transcript of a July call between President Trump and Ukraine’s president omitted crucial words and phrases, and that his attempts to restore them failed,” the newspaper reported, citing three people “familiar” with the testimony.

“The omissions, Colonel Vindman said, included Mr. Trump’s assertion that there were recordings of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. discussing Ukraine corruption, and an explicit mention by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, of Burisma Holdings, the energy company whose board employed Mr. Biden’s son Hunter,” the newspaper reported.

Brennan offered Maddow his analysis of the situation, calling it “an aberration from the way the process is supposed to work.”

“It’s usually the directors, such as Colonel Vindman, who will go over those notes and make sure it’s accurate and complete,” he explained. “It sounds as though when he did that some of his changes were accepted and some were not. And I think very substantive ones and important ones were left out intentionally in this transcript.”

Brennan noted, “there were ellipses in there that suggested there were words, phrases, sentences that were left out. So I think it was very intentional.”

