‘Idiot’ Trump scorched for congratulating China on adoption of communism

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has repeatedly embarrassed the United States, upended decades of foreign policy, and wholly embraced the core aspects of our enemies. He just did it again.

In a Tuesday morning tweet Trump congratulated China’s President Xi Jinping “and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!”

The People’s Republic of China is governed by the Communist Party of China. Trump just congratulated its president for 70 years of communism.

Trump is also wrong. Today is the 70th anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China – the result of the Chinese Communist Revolution, which was led by the Communist Party of China.

The President of the United States is literally praising an authoritarian dictator who tortures and murders his own citizens and squelches freedom, and the grotesque political system that allows it.

Here’s how some responded to Trump’s disgusting tweet.

