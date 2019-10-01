‘Idiot’ Trump scorched for congratulating China on adoption of communism
President Donald Trump has repeatedly embarrassed the United States, upended decades of foreign policy, and wholly embraced the core aspects of our enemies. He just did it again.
In a Tuesday morning tweet Trump congratulated China’s President Xi Jinping “and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!”
Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019
The People’s Republic of China is governed by the Communist Party of China. Trump just congratulated its president for 70 years of communism.
Trump is also wrong. Today is the 70th anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China – the result of the Chinese Communist Revolution, which was led by the Communist Party of China.
The President of the United States is literally praising an authoritarian dictator who tortures and murders his own citizens and squelches freedom, and the grotesque political system that allows it.
Here’s how some responded to Trump’s disgusting tweet.
Have other presidents congratulated the birth of the Communist Party regime in China? https://t.co/MxCMsTRCLY
— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) October 1, 2019
Disgusting. Stomach-turning. The Communist dictatorship in China is one of the most illiberal regimes of our time: murderous, enslaving, lawless — endlessly cruel. It stamps its boot on the face of the individual. It is the antithesis of everything that America stands for. https://t.co/BA1jXf0qEK
— Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) October 1, 2019
cool message of solidarity with the people of Hong Kong, bro
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 1, 2019
This is truly outrageous. POTUS congratulates the president of China on the communist revolution that killed at least 40 million people & has kept China a dictatorship for 70 years. https://t.co/c5OXuVEmBP
— Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) October 1, 2019
Just as they shot and killed protestor in Hong Kong…. https://t.co/skmC68TOdS
— Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) October 1, 2019
Communists took control of China's government 70 years ago today, & President Trump offers his congratulations: https://t.co/DKnPaYT7tU
— WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) October 1, 2019
— Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) October 1, 2019
Mr. President, I regret to point out you are literally congratulating your greatest enemy, the biggest threat to the US: you are congratulating the CCP.
Today the CCP just showed off their missiles capable of striking Taiwan, Japan, Guam, and USA soil, and they said it PROUDLY! pic.twitter.com/g4l3jdp1aT
— W. B. Yeats (@WBYeats1865) October 1, 2019
When you congratulate the CCP, please also say something to the slaves who have been ruled by the CCP for 70 years!
— 心是莲花 (@Alina50402218) October 1, 2019
Celebrating communism, I see.
— Cornelius Cornelius (@kn_dn_40) October 1, 2019
Your pal just shot an unarmed protester, you fucking idiot.
— Peter de Sève (@peterdeseve) October 1, 2019
A real American would stand up for Hong Kong and not congratulate murderers on 70 years of killing and oppression.
— Customer Disservice (@CstmrDisservice) October 1, 2019
