‘Illegitimate president’: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton call out Trump’s lifelong ‘scam’ on The View

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton thoroughly trashed President Donald Trump’s continuing obsession with his 2016 rival’s emails.
Trump has dispatched Attorney General William Barr and other top government officials on round-the-world trips seeking more evidence that would implicate Hillary Clinton in the start of the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency, and the mother-daughter pair told ABC’s “The View” he was clearly unwell.
ADVERTISEMENT
“His whole life has been a scam,” Chelsea Clinton told the show’s panelists.
Hillary Clinton said the president’s focus on her, and his efforts to undermine the Russia probe, are a subconscious confession of guilt in a Russian scheme to tip the election she lost.
“He’s obsessed with the fact he was helped a lot,” Hillary Clinton said. “He accuses other people of doing what he does.”
The former senator and secretary of state said she never fully understood the psychology of projection until she saw her former presidential rival try to justify his election win.
ADVERTISEMENT
“He knows he’s an illegitimate president,” Hillary Clinton said.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
President Donald Trump instantly chomped on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's bait, after she laid out the Democratic legislative agenda while pursuing impeachment.
The California Democrat started a news conference Wednesday morning by listing her legislative priorities -- prescription drugs, infrastructure and clean government -- and the president responded a few minutes later on Twitter.
"Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either," Trump tweeted. "It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!"
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned Secretary of Secretary Mike Pompeo about discouraging officials from cooperating with the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
"We are deeply concerned about Secretary Pompeo’s effort now to potentially interfere with witnesses whose testimony is needed before our committee, many of whom are mentioned in the whistleblower complaint," Schiff said at a press conference on Wednesday.
"And we want to make it abundantly clear that any effort by the secretary, by the president or anyone else to interfere with the Congress’ ability to call before it relevant witnesses will be considered as evidence of obstruction of the lawful functions of Congress," he continued.
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton thoroughly trashed President Donald Trump's continuing obsession with his 2016 rival's emails.
Trump has dispatched Attorney General William Barr and other top government officials on round-the-world trips seeking more evidence that would implicate Hillary Clinton in the start of the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency, and the mother-daughter pair told ABC's "The View" he was clearly unwell.
"His whole life has been a scam," Chelsea Clinton told the show's panelists.
Hillary Clinton said the president's focus on her, and his efforts to undermine the Russia probe, are a subconscious confession of guilt in a Russian scheme to tip the election she lost.