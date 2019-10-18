Images show FL Governor Ron DeSantis hugging Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen after claiming he didn’t know them
When news first broke that the two Giuliani-linked Soviet-born businessmen who were indicted on charges of interfering in U.S. elections had given $50,000 to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign last year, a spokesperson for DeSantis claimed that the governor barely knew who the men were. Now, thanks to the Tampa Bay Times, video and photos of DeSantis enthusiastically hugging the two men at his victory party have been released.
Since then, DeSantis finally acknowledged that he indeed had a relationship with Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, who have become major figures in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s presidency.
From the Tampa Bay Times:
…the pictures show Parnas wearing a badge stating “official guest” and the two standing next to DeSantis’ teacher from his Dunedin grade school days, a fixture at Tampa Bay area campaign events. Ferré later said “donors were likely invited” by his campaign to the party.
After the images came out, DeSantis admitted that he knew Parnas but he “didn’t know the other guy as much.”
It’s still not known why the contribution, which took place one day before President Trump endorsed DeSantis, was given, but prosecutors contend that the pair’s contributions were in exchange for political favors. DeSantis has since ordered his political committee to return the $50,000 donation.
The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that Parnas and Fruman may have sought a foothold into Florida’s lucrative medical marijuana market. As of Friday, DeSantis had not called for an investigation. A lawyer for the men didn’t respond to a request for comment.
In many respects, Parnas and Fruman reflect the pool of people DeSantis turned to when he declared his candidacy as a relatively unknown congressman and Trump ally. Running for governor without the support of Florida’s GOP’s establishment, DeSantis leaned on Trump’s network of financiers, some with backgrounds that likely would have raised red flags in other campaigns.
Read the Tampa Bay Times’ full report here.
Trump lawyer issues bonkers threat to sue CNN over ‘unfair’ coverage of the president
Trump attorney Charles Harder on Friday sent CNN CEO Jeff Zucker a bonkers letter in which he threatened to sue the cable news network for its "biased" coverage of the president.
The letter, which was posted on Twitter by Trump 2020 chief operating officer Michael Glassner, accuses CNN of deceiving the public with its slogan of putting "facts first," and it outlines the many ways the president has been treated poorly by the network.
"Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by the so-called 'mainstream' media as the current situation," Harder writes. "My clients intend to file legal action against you to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies to the maximum extent permitted by law."
The View’s audience boos Mick Mulvaney’s confession — and laughs when he denies video evidence
The audience on "The View" reacted in anger and then mockery to White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's confession to Ukraine quid pro quo -- and then his denial of what he plainly said on video.
President Donald Trump's chief staffer admitted during a press briefing that the White House held up congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as leverage to get the foreign ally to investigate a debunked conspiracy theory.
"We do that all the time with foreign policy, and I have news for everybody," Mulvaney told reporters. "Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy."
Trump flayed for self-pitying whine about how hard it is being president: ‘Resign — you won’t be missed’
President Donald Trump on Friday bitterly complained about the purported ill treatment he's received as president of the United States.
In an angry tweet, the president bemoaned having to deal with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry at the same time he's trying to do unspecified "important work" for the United States.
"Can you believe I am doing this important work for our Country, and have to deal with Corrupt Adam Schiff and the Do Nothing Democrats at the same time?" the president wrote. "It was not intended to be this way for a President!"
