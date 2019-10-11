Trump ‘making himself look more and more guilty’ — and voters skeptical about impeachment are changing their minds

Democrats who were wary of impeachment as growing a bit more comfortable with the process now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally announced the launch of an inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Public support for an impeachment inquiry has jumped since Pelosi’s announcement two weeks, and new polls this week show majorities back impeachment, and one impeachment-averse voter told The Guardian why she’s changing her mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I first heard Nancy Pelosi say they were going to do this, I thought, oh my god, no,” said Laura Hubka, chair of the Howard County, Iowa, Democratic Party.

“I thought impeachment’s going to suck all the air out of the room,” she added, “and we’re going to end up with every conversation not being about what our candidate has to offer but what crazy Trump is going to do. I feel like that did not win us the election last time.”

Hubka has been working in her county to win back Barack Obama voters who turned to Trump in 2016, and she said the Ukraine scandal seems to be sticking to the president more than any of his other alleged abuses and wrongdoing.

“I’m changing my attitude,” Hubka said. “More and more I’m hearing people around here saying let’s investigate him and get it over with. Every day he continues to say and do things, like not letting these people testify, it feels like he’s piling on and making himself look more and more guilty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The difference between the Ukraine scandal and the Russia scandal investigated by Robert Mueller is that Trump’s misdeeds this time came while he was president, rather than during his first campaign for president.

“It’s the here and now,” Hubka said. “It’s not something that happened in 2016.”