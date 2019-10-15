‘Impeachment barricade is crumbling’: Trump officials are ignoring his threats and cooperating with House Dems
A source speaking to POLITICO was in the room for the closed-door testimony of President Trump’s former top Russia adviser, Fiona Hill, who is reportedly the first White House official to cooperate with the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. According to the source, Hill has “sketched for lawmakers a trail of alleged corruption that extends from Kiev to the West Wing” — all while implicating some of Trump’s top advisers as witnesses.
Additional testimony from senior State Department official George Kent — despite administration officials’ attempts to block him — is the latest evidence that “the White House’s stonewalling against congressional requests for documents and testimony is crumbling,” according to POLITICO’s Kyle Cheney and Andrew Disiderio.
Hill’s testimony reportedly detailed “increasing alarm” among White House officials over Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to collect dirt on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. When Hill took her concerns to then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, she says he encouraged her to report her concerns to a National Security Council lawyer, which she did.
As more administration officials are set to testify this week, it signals that Trump’s “once-impenetrable barrier to meaningful testimony in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry has been blown apart,” or as Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) put it, “The walls are closing in.”
New TV show ‘Meat the Family’ asks: Do you love meat enough to cook your pet?
It is one of the most shocking ultimatums ever delivered on television.
Go vegetarian or we kill your pet.
But a new taboo-smashing British reality TV show called "Meat the Family" goes even further.
Not only will a family of unrepentant carnivores have to let an animal they have adopted and grown to love go for slaughter if they refuse to stop eating meat -- they will be asked to cook and eat it.
With experts saying that we have to eat less meat to stave off climate change, Channel 4 has made the dilemma stomach-churningly stark.
Four heavy meat-eating families have to take home and look after the "animal which ends up most often on their plates".
Nepali climber set for final summit in record 14-peak bid
Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja is on track to make history after Chinese authorities granted him a special permit Tuesday to climb the final mountain of a 14-peak quest despite closing the peak for the season.
Purja, 36, who served in the British special forces, embarked in April on his ambitious "Project Possible" to scale the 14 peaks above 8,000 metres (26,356 feet) on Earth in seven months, starting with with Nepal's Annapurna.
But his plans hit a roadblock after the Chinese government decided to close the 8,027 metre (26,335 feet) Mount Shishapangma for the season.
A permit was granted after intensive lobbying including from the Nepali government.
William Shatner beams in with hit TV show at 88
As Captain Kirk in the original "Star Trek" William Shatner went "where no man has gone before".
And now he is doing it again with a new hit US television series, "The UnXplained", at the age of 88.
Shatner beamed into Cannes in southern France on Tuesday to beat the drum for the series -- which tries to explain some of the mysteries of the world around us -- at MIPCOM, the world's biggest entertainment market.
"A friend of mine once received a call from someone who had passed away," he said. Finding answers to such strange phenomena "was what this show is all about", he told reporters.