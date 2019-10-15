‘Impeachment barricade is crumbling’: Trump officials are ignoring his threats and cooperating with House Dems

A source speaking to POLITICO was in the room for the closed-door testimony of President Trump’s former top Russia adviser, Fiona Hill, who is reportedly the first White House official to cooperate with the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. According to the source, Hill has “sketched for lawmakers a trail of alleged corruption that extends from Kiev to the West Wing” — all while implicating some of Trump’s top advisers as witnesses.

Additional testimony from senior State Department official George Kent — despite administration officials’ attempts to block him — is the latest evidence that “the White House’s stonewalling against congressional requests for documents and testimony is crumbling,” according to POLITICO’s Kyle Cheney and Andrew Disiderio.

Hill’s testimony reportedly detailed “increasing alarm” among White House officials over Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to collect dirt on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. When Hill took her concerns to then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, she says he encouraged her to report her concerns to a National Security Council lawyer, which she did.

As more administration officials are set to testify this week, it signals that Trump’s “once-impenetrable barrier to meaningful testimony in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry has been blown apart,” or as Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) put it, “The walls are closing in.”

