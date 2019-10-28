Impeachment vote will hurt the GOP — whether the White House cooperates or not: CNN’s Toobin
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said he doubted the upcoming vote to advance the impeachment inquiry would make President Donald Trump’s White House more cooperative — but that even if it doesn’t, it will give House Democrats the upper hand.
“Will this take away a key Republican taking point?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
“Well, it will, but that assumes that logic has a big part in this,” said Toobin. “I don’t think you’re going to see the Republicans say, well, gosh, you’ve got a good point, we asked for this resolution so we will start cooperating. The White House will not cooperate under any circumstances.”
“I think in a political setting, this will give the Democrats an additional talking point in terms of following an orderly process, and put some moderates of both parties on the spot about whether they will support this,” added Toobin. “This is not a vote to impeach the president. This is a vote to have an orderly process, and the Democrats not only get to win, as they will because nobody counts votes like Nancy Pelosi, but they will get to set up a procedure where by the impeachment process will go forward in a smooth way and perhaps result in a vote in the full House by the end of the year.”
Impeachment vote will force GOP to put up or shut up: Oversight Democrat
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) told anchor Wolf Blitzer that the upcoming House vote to formally advance the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump calls the GOP's bluff on the legitimacy of the process — and forces Republicans to debate impeachment on the merits.
"What do you expect?" asked Blitzer. "Do you expect greater cooperation now between the administration and the House of Representatives in this investigation?"
"Well, if they are true to their word, they're getting what they want," said Khanna, a member of the House Oversight Committee. "We're giving them a resolution that gives an open process. So let's see now what excuse they have. It is interesting, they never had a substantive response. I haven't heard a single Republican say, yes, I support the president calling [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and telling Zelensky to call for a public investigation into Biden. The facts, they can't defend."
This Gold Star widow will have to sell her house because of the GOP tax bill — unless Congress acts quick
CNN's Brianna Keilar on Monday sat down with a Gold Star widow who says that changes to the tax law made by the Republican Party's signature 2017 tax cut will force her to sell her house unless real changes are made.
Malia Fry, whose Marine husband was killed in 2006 by an improvised explosive device in Iraq, told Keilar that she now pays nearly ten times as much per child on their life insurance benefit than what she paid before the tax bill passed.
"Normally we paid around $100 to $150 each child," she said. "And then this last tax season we paid close to $1,000 each child."