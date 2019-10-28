Impeachment vote will hurt the GOP — whether the White House cooperates or not: CNN’s Toobin

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said he doubted the upcoming vote to advance the impeachment inquiry would make President Donald Trump’s White House more cooperative — but that even if it doesn’t, it will give House Democrats the upper hand.

“Will this take away a key Republican taking point?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“Well, it will, but that assumes that logic has a big part in this,” said Toobin. “I don’t think you’re going to see the Republicans say, well, gosh, you’ve got a good point, we asked for this resolution so we will start cooperating. The White House will not cooperate under any circumstances.”

“I think in a political setting, this will give the Democrats an additional talking point in terms of following an orderly process, and put some moderates of both parties on the spot about whether they will support this,” added Toobin. “This is not a vote to impeach the president. This is a vote to have an orderly process, and the Democrats not only get to win, as they will because nobody counts votes like Nancy Pelosi, but they will get to set up a procedure where by the impeachment process will go forward in a smooth way and perhaps result in a vote in the full House by the end of the year.”

Watch below: