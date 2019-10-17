‘Increasingly likely’ Bolton will be hauled before House investigators over Trump’s Ukraine fiasco: report

According to The Daily Beast, President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton is “increasingly likely” to be subpoenaed by Democratic investigators in the House as part of the impeachment proceedings into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Bolton, a longtime neoconservative war hawk, served in the role after Trump fired Gen. H. R. McMaster, but often clashed with the president on matters of national security and left the administration on bitter terms.

Bolton witnessed much of the scheme undertaken by Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who allegedly held military aid over the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while pressuring him to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Reports say that Bolton was opposed to this arrangement, calling Giuliani a “hand grenade” and likening the pressure campaign on Zelensky to a “drug deal.”