‘Incredibly frustrating’: GOP strategist worries Republicans can’t go on TV because Trump is indefensible

Republican elected officials are unable to go on television to make their case to the voters because they don’t want to answer questions about President Donald Trump solicitating foreign election interference from Ukraine, China, Australia and Italy.

Trump believes Republicans will stand by him during an impeachment vote, but so far few are interesting in going on television to defend their party’s leader.

“The president has a lot of confidence in his Republican Senate to essentially bail him out,” MSNBC’s Chuck Todd reported on Friday.

The “Meet the Press Daily” host played a clip of Trump discussing his GOP support.

“We have a great relationship in the Senate. I have a 95% approval rating in the Republican Party. I believe the Senate — and I haven’t spoken to that many senators — but I believe the senators look at this as a hoax, it’s a witch hunt, it’s a disgrace. Should have never happened,” Trump argued. “Just like Russia collusion delusion should have never happened. That was a witch hunt. And just like that, should have never happened. So I think at the Senate, I think they feel that the Republican Party has been treated very, very badly.”

For analysis, Todd interviewed GOP strategist Michael Steel, who was a top advisor to former Speaker John Boehner and former Governor Jeb Bush.

“Look, he’s confident because the facts may not be on his side, but the math is,” Steel explained.

“He can lose 19 Senate Republicans. He can lose [Susan] Collins (R-ME), he can lose [Cory] Gardner (R-CO), he can lose Sasse (R-NE) and [Mitt] Romney (R-UT) and he’s still fine,” he explained.

“It’s incredibly frustrating as a conservative right now, because we have the lowest unemployment since men were walking on the Moon and Republicans can’t go on television to talk about tax reform and economic success because they can’t answer these questions,” Steel concluded.

Watch: