‘Industrial scale’ slaughter of Australian racehorses revealed
Thousands of retired Australian racehorses are being secretly killed on an “industrial scale”, with their meat shipped abroad for human and pet consumption, an investigation has revealed.
Horse racing is a popular and lucrative business in Australia, with the revelations coming on the eve of the world’s richest turf race, The Everest in Sydney, and just weeks ahead of the prestigious Melbourne Cup.
While the slaughter of racehorses is not illegal in Australia, a two-year undercover probe by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation unveiled Thursday alleged the practice was far more widespread than acknowledged.
According to the broadcaster, around 8,500 horses are retired from the track each year.
The industry insists less than one percent end up in an abattoir or knackery, with some states, including New South Wales, requiring all retired racehorses be rehomed.
But Paul McGreevy, a professor of animal behaviour and welfare science at the University of Sydney who has been studying thoroughbreds for 25 years, said around 4,000 horses “disappeared” each year.
“We’re talking about destroying animals on an industrial scale,” he said.
“We’re seeing animals suffering. I don’t think anyone in the industry can defend this.”
The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses said they had been monitoring one abattoir north of Brisbane for two years and claimed it slaughtered 500 horses a month.
“It’s an abattoir that kills horses for human consumption,” the group’s Elio Celotto told ABC, which broadcast secretly filmed footage it alleged showed workers beating and abusing horses.
“(The meat) goes to various countries in Europe, it goes to Japan, and Russia’s a big importer as well,” added Celotto.
The ABC said it forensically cross-matched horses slaughtered there, using microchips and brandings, to the industry’s official online record of thoroughbreds, the Australian Stud Book.
It revealed around 300 racehorses, with combined prize money of almost Aus$5 million (US$3.4 million), went through the abattoir in just 22 days.
Queensland state Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the allegations were shocking and inspectors had been sent to the facility Friday.
“The mistreatment of animals is abhorrent. Claims of animal cruelty will be investigated,” he tweeted, amid reports that authorities had received five complaints about the abattoir over the past 19 months.
– ‘Horrific’ –
Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson said he was “sickened by the horrific images”.
“Equine welfare is a non-negotiable for the Australian racing industry and the goal of ensuring a home for every healthy thoroughbred as it exits the racing industry must remain a priority for all,” he said.
Five-time Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Lee Freedman was also outraged, tweeting that he was “broken-hearted”, adding that “if we don’t make real changes the court of public opinion will bury racing”.
Currently, when thoroughbred horses retire their owners must inform Racing Australia of their plans for the animal.
But the sport’s peak body said in a statement that any subsequent change of ownership once it left the industry could not be legally tracked.
To counter this, it is backing a National Horse Traceability Register, which is currently being considered by the national government.
“A National Horse Register would fill this gap, allowing federal and state authorities access to ownership and location information and help improve equine welfare outcomes nationally,” it said.
Breaking Banner
Trump was ‘yelling and screaming’: Reporter says GOP source fears Trump is ‘not in control of himself’ — and getting even worse
CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel reported Thursday that Republicans at the contentious White House meeting the previous day featuring President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were deeply alarmed by the GOP leader’s behavior and demeanor.
Citing a Republican source, who reportedly conferred with others who attended the meeting, said they were “completely shaken” and “shell shocked” by the president.
Pelosi and fellow Democrats had tried to make that point publicly on Wednesday, saying that Trump had a “meltdown,” went on a “diatribe,” and was insulting to the House speaker. Pelosi added that she was also concerned about the president’s “health.” But at least in public, some Republicans tried to turn the tables on Pelosi, saying it was she who behaved inappropriately by walking out of the meeting. However, even these Republicans didn’t really deny that Trump was acting bullying and insulting toward the speaker.
Breaking Banner
‘The wheels are coming off’: MSNBC panel says Trump told his chief of staff to ‘walk the plank’
Two MSNBC anchors discussed Thursday's whirlwind day of breaking news in scandals involving President Donald Trump.
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" joined Brian Williams on "The 11th Hour" to discuss Trump holding the G7 Summit at his Trump National Doral Miami golf course and the White House acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, confessing that there was a quid pro quo with Ukraine -- before attempting to walk back his confession.
"Did things change today, do you think?" Williams asked.
"I do feel like the wheels are coming off," Maddow said.
"For the Energy Secretary [Rick Perry] to resign, you've had two cabinet secretaries resign during the impeachment proceedings already, one of whom, the current one resigning tonight, the Energy Secretary, does appear to be involved in the scheme, at least on a couple of different levels. We have got the White House Chief of Staff who was sent out today, not only to make the, 'Yes, it was quid pro quo. Yes, we did it. What are you going to make of it?' article -- which was bracing, but then to take it back, simultaneously announcing this self-dealing, which is something more blatant than we’ve ever seen from any president in U.S. history," she explained.
Breaking Banner
Rick Wilson rips Trump for holding G7 meeting at his ‘South Florida House of Bed Bugs Hotel’
Republican strategist Rick Willson blasted President Donald Trump after the administration announced that the G7 meeting of world leaders would be held at his Trump National Doral Miami golf course.
Chief of staff and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney announced the severely under-performing resort would receive the lucrative contract during a contentious White House briefing.