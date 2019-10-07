Quantcast
Internet buries Trump pal Lindsey Graham for finally ‘finding his spine’ now that Kurds will be slaughtered

46 mins ago

Twitter commenters were quick to pile on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for finally finding a reason to part ways with his golfing buddy Donald Trump after the president ordered U.S. forces out of Syria where they have been protecting the Kurdish U.S. allies.

After Graham criticized Trump on Twitter (see below) — before calling into Fox & Friends to further rage at the president and accuse of him of lying about the defeat of ISIS — he reaped a large heaping of derision for finally “finding his spine” after excusing and defending Trump’s other transgressions for three years.

You can see the reactions below:

