Internet buries Trump pal Lindsey Graham for finally ‘finding his spine’ now that Kurds will be slaughtered

Twitter commenters were quick to pile on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for finally finding a reason to part ways with his golfing buddy Donald Trump after the president ordered U.S. forces out of Syria where they have been protecting the Kurdish U.S. allies.

After Graham criticized Trump on Twitter (see below) — before calling into Fox & Friends to further rage at the president and accuse of him of lying about the defeat of ISIS — he reaped a large heaping of derision for finally “finding his spine” after excusing and defending Trump’s other transgressions for three years.

You can see the reactions below:

* Ensures ISIS comeback.

* Forces Kurds to align with Assad and Iran.

* Destroys Turkey’s relationship with U.S. Congress.

* Will be a stain on America’s honor for abandoning the Kurds. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

YOU have made this disaster. You have made it every day by enabling POTUS. He is amoral, lacks insight, and believes he knows all. You have sold your soul. #ResignLindseyGraham — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 7, 2019

LYNDSEY, YOU ALLOWED THIS. WITH THIS DECISION, COMBINED WITH YOUR GOLFING BUDDIES BIZZARE AND IRRATIONAL TWEETS, AMERICA AT THIS MOMENT DOES NOT HAVE A FUNCTIONING PRESIDENCY. YOU STILL HAVE THE CHANCE TO DO SOMETHING. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 7, 2019

That’s cute. Lindsey Graham found a spine. We’ll see if it survives the mean tweets from POTUS. https://t.co/1oJgGZpqGC — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) October 7, 2019

He’s not worth it, Lindsey. — Eric (@EBSinger) October 7, 2019

Your conscience just woke up?? — KarenLynne (@Alagai) October 7, 2019

Don’t worry. It’s partially your fault and you fucked us all. (Especially our allies.) — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 7, 2019

Yes. Your dear leader the #MangoMonster has abandoned our Allies for Putin. Got it ? #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW 😡 — JustSusan (@TassajaraRd) October 7, 2019

Someone must have hacked @LindseyGrahamSC’s twitter account. He’s actually speaking out against a criminal @realDonaldTrump decision. Graham has the spine of a jellyfish and head so far up he can see Trump’s stomach so this cannot be him in this thread. #ArmsForDirt #Khashoggi https://t.co/9lJFfxQ2EL — waltb31 (@waltb31) October 7, 2019

Maybe if you stopped running around talking about how great Trump is we wouldn’t be in this mess. — Mindy L. (@mlaff1222) October 7, 2019

Someday we’ll all know what changed you, Senator Graham. — Agent of Change (@PsycheSojourn) October 7, 2019

How’s the wrong side of history feel Lindsey,

Republicans, if ya stand with trump on this, the wrong side will forevermore be your legacy. — Pat-resist-ricia, who is not mindless! ITMFA! (@pat_pgsims) October 7, 2019

is it okay if I just skip straight to the part where you meekly acquiesce to this, ain’t got time for more of your non-binding sternly worded birdshit, buddy — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) October 7, 2019

Thank you, sir. I, too, believe it’s only important to start caring three years too late — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 7, 2019

oh now you have a backbone — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) October 7, 2019

You have contributed to this! This is a direct result of your enabling behavior! Stop all of it NOW! — Lady Lazarus (@LadyLazarus01) October 7, 2019

This is no disaster.. This is genocide.

Be proud of your administration.

The kurds blood is on you — beteigeuze66 (@beteigeuze66) October 7, 2019

Oh look, he’s pretending to have a spine! Of course he knows Trump has complete power to make the move and his resolution is worthless shit intended to distance himself from the imminent slaughter of Kurds who fought ISIS. Lindsey Graham is human garbage. https://t.co/51kLzRy37L — Michael (@Schmutzie_) October 7, 2019

Maybe if Lindsey Graham had been more focused on US policy and less on defending Trump’s crimes every day on TV this could’ve been prevented. Just Another reason Lindsey Graham must be defeated in 2020! #Kurds — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 7, 2019