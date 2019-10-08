Internet explodes after White House blocks EU diplomat testimony: ‘Lock him up – I’ve had it with this garbage’

Upon news that Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union was refusing to testify before a Democratic-controlled House committee on the advice of the State Department just hours before he was slated to appear, the internet exploded with the accusations of another White House cover-up.

According to a New York Times report, the Trump administration ordered European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland to stand up the committee members expecting to question him about his role in getting the Ukrainian government on board with investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reaction was swift, with one Twitter commenter stating the stonewalling was just one more item to add to Trump’s impeachment charges.

You can see some responses below:

To clarify for those asking: attorney says he has no choice but to comply with State Department directive — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 8, 2019

CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Either a subpoena means something or it doesn’t.

Dems, your move. — Quintus (@Quintus74689745) October 8, 2019

It's called obstruction of Congress. There is no, ZERO authority by the State Department to undermine the authority of the Congress. It's unconstitutional and it's criminal. It's time for people to go to jail. — Hqdepot1 (@Hqdepot1) October 8, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Add it to the articles of impeachment. — AreWeGreatYet (@SpinningCabeza) October 8, 2019

Contempt Citation, please. — Tastee Weet (@TasteeW) October 8, 2019

Gordon Sondland donated $1M to Trump’s inauguration and in turn Trump made him an ambassador. He’s supposed to testify before Congress today, but Trump won’t allow it. Sondland’s attorney says he has no choice but to comply. He does have a choice. He could do the right thing. — Kirsten Allison (@KirstenAllison) October 8, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Then put that crook in jail ! — kitty Lee (@kittentexana) October 8, 2019

Consciousness of guilt. — 🆘United We Stand🆘 (@underwhelmed04) October 8, 2019

Lock him up. I’ve had it with this garbage. It’s time for this administration to comply with subpoenas and general oversight. You wanna know why 50% of Americans want Trump impeached and removed? This is why. They’re lawless. — RufusKingIsNotAmused (@is_rufus) October 8, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

People who say they "have no choice" are lying.

With the exception of being physically restrained by someone, you ALWAYS have a choice. — Stella Thomas (@stmorecowbell) October 8, 2019

Time for jail for all of them. — ᒪᗩᗪY O'GᗩGᗩ (@holleyr) October 8, 2019

Afraid of a President that cowers before dictators — Chi-Town 🌊🇺🇸🎳🎼 (@amandap726) October 8, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The… US State Department… is advising ambassadors to defy court orders? Republicans: pic.twitter.com/hLkAZmZeXU — justin (@MurphyFerguson) October 8, 2019