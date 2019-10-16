Internet laughs off press secretary’s claims of presidential calm: ‘How often has Trump struck you as ‘measured’

President Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for being calm or measured, but that’s what his White House is claiming he was during a meeting with Democratic and Republican leaders.

“[email protected] was measured & decisive today. @SpeakerPelosi walking out was baffling but not surprising w NO intention of participating in a mtg on nat’l security. Dem “leadership” chose to storm out & whine to cameras, everyone else stayed to work on behalf of our country,” tweeted Stephanie Grisham.

ADVERTISEMENT

It prompted CNN’s Chris Cillizza to inquire when Trump ever struck someone as “measured.”

Ask yourself: How often has Trump struck you as “measured”? https://t.co/Oh386X0LO4 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 16, 2019

He certainly wasn’t the only one. Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty harkened back to Trump’s letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which was certainly far from “measured.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No one who saw the president's demeanor in public earlier today or read his letter to Erdogan could possibly believe he was "measured and decisive." https://t.co/PxkTujjvYq — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 16, 2019

The internet was reluctant to believe that Pelosi was the one who had a “meltdown” since that’s what she accused Trump of first. Trump has a tendency to reply with comments about him by repeating the same thing. “No puppet, no puppet, you’re the puppet,” is a memorable example.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president attempted to justify his take by posting a photo of Pelosi standing and counting off something on her fingers.

You can read the other responses from the web below:

Lol when has trump ever been measured, factual or decisive? Ever. — GOTV 2020 & Save Democracy 🏳️‍🌈 (@kiki_kaff) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Romney- Fact! Trump has NEVER, EVER been measured and decisive. Stop hiding behind twitter and hold a news conference and face the American Press! — David Stephan (@Gizmo0225) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Right, “be best”, got it 😂🤣😂 — bluezdawg (@bluezdawg) October 16, 2019

If there is no recording, I am going to take Speaker Pelosi's word over the lying liar who has repeatedly flouted the law. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Your lies are so generic and offensive. Shame on you for condoning the abusive manner of your boss towards Speaker Pelosi. You and all the women of this administration, including Ivanka Trump will be rightfully shamed by historians for your lethal White feminism. — Ezinne (@nilegirl) October 16, 2019

The "stable genius" was "measured & decisive". Yeah right. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Bodhi (@bce11111) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Have another cocktail, Stephie. — Theimpishartist (@theimpishartist) October 16, 2019

I mean, I guess that imbecilic letter could have ended with “smell ya later,” so in terms of that, sure it was all measured and decisive. Keep lowering that bar until you reach China and say hey to fauxminist fraudulent sweatshop owning shanda spawn @IvankaTrump for us. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) October 16, 2019

We saw evidence of his stable genius during the press conference with Italy. — Bogue (@beach919) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I love how @WhiteHouse, which like the rest of us saw Trump melt down in public today with lunatic babbling during two events, expects the world to believe that – in private – Trump was "measured and decisive" with Democrats, who are saying he melted down and insulted them. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 16, 2019

Measured and decisive? That letter to Erdogan was like something out of Captain Underpants. https://t.co/4zh1LxEZzy — (((Helaine Olen))) (@helaineolen) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you kidding me? We all saw him today. There was nothing “measured” about him. Try and spin this all you want, it’s clear he’s losing it. You should get out while you can. pic.twitter.com/vAn2HZ209H — Andrew J. Scott (@TouchOfWinter1) October 16, 2019

Hmm… what to believe? That a self proclaimed tough guy with a big mouth and penchant for insults had a meltdown and hurled insults… …or that a professional, experienced US Rep. who has shown a measured response in tough situations, walked out for no reason. Tough call.🤔 — David Freeland (@ChuchiBlue) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

If Trump was “measured and decisive” today then that would be a first. — Against All Enemies Foreign and Domestic (@JeffGalliher) October 16, 2019

Hahaha every day that Trump doesn’t take a shit directly on the resolute desk is a day that he’s “measured.” Hold a press briefing or GTFO. — Cassandra Maple (@MapleCassandra) October 16, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how many times I hear Nancy Pelosi speak, I'm taken aback by how quiet, calm, and measured her speaking voice is. She never, EVER loses her cool no matter how serious or outrageous the situation. Truly the Queen of Shade… https://t.co/Iuta7oqvl2 — Susweca (@Susweca2) October 16, 2019