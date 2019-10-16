Quantcast
Internet laughs off press secretary's claims of presidential calm: 'How often has Trump struck you as 'measured'

3 mins ago

President Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for being calm or measured, but that’s what his White House is claiming he was during a meeting with Democratic and Republican leaders.

[email protected] was measured & decisive today. @SpeakerPelosi walking out was baffling but not surprising w NO intention of participating in a mtg on nat’l security. Dem “leadership” chose to storm out & whine to cameras, everyone else stayed to work on behalf of our country,” tweeted Stephanie Grisham.

It prompted CNN’s Chris Cillizza to inquire when Trump ever struck someone as “measured.”

He certainly wasn’t the only one. Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty harkened back to Trump’s letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which was certainly far from “measured.”

The internet was reluctant to believe that Pelosi was the one who had a “meltdown” since that’s what she accused Trump of first. Trump has a tendency to reply with comments about him by repeating the same thing. “No puppet, no puppet, you’re the puppet,” is a memorable example.

The president attempted to justify his take by posting a photo of Pelosi standing and counting off something on her fingers.

You can read the other responses from the web below:

3 mins ago

October 16, 2019

Republicans lack the ‘moxie’ to defend America’s Kurdish allies in Syria: Ex-RNC Chair

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

Republicans will criticize President Donald Trump on foreign policy, but lack the nerve to do anything meaningful to protect America's Kurdish allies in northern Syria, the former chair of the Republican Party explained on MSNBC on Wednesday.

MSNBC's Chuck Todd interviewed Steele about what it would take for Republicans to serve as a check on the president.

"I think the only way to make him change his mind is -- he’s got to think they might walk," Todd said.

"Well, that would require a level of moxie that we haven’t seen from the leadership," Steele replied.

"On the foreign policy space, I think that’s the one area where we’ve seen people actually start to push back rhetorically," he noted. "But I don’t know if internally they’ve really sat down with the president and go, 'This is how damaging this is, this is how troublesome it is, and this is the problem you’re having inside the caucus.' I just don’t — at least from the folks I’ve talked to, I haven’t gotten the sense they’ve gone there yet."

Here are the two Trump claims that the Pentagon chief refused to vouch for

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

The White House meeting Wednesday afternoon didn't go well for either party, according to their counterparts. Both sides are dishing on details, including a Democratic aide who said that there were two of President Donald Trump's claims that his own Pentagon chief wouldn't vouch for.

At the onset of the meeting, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) began by reading a quote from Gen. James Mattis, who briefly served in Trump's administration.

"But POTUS cut Schumer off," reported PBS News correspondent Lisa Desjardins. Trump then "said that Gen Mattis was: 'the world’s most overrated general. You know why? He wasn’t tough enough. I captured ISIS. Mattis said it would take 2 yrs. I captured them in 1 month."

