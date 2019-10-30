Internet mocks Trump’s two made-up words in his latest rant against impeachment

In his latest furious, typo-ridden rant on Twitter, President Donald Trump boasted about how unified the Republican Party is in saving him from the “infair” process of impeachment, and once again claimed — falsely — that the abridged transcript of the Ukraine call released by the White House exonerates him of abuse of power.

…..the call with the Ukrainian President was a totally appropriate one. As he said, “No Pressure.” This Impeachment nonsense is just a continuation of the Witch Hunt Hoax, which has been going on since before I even got elected. Rupublicans, go with Substance and close it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2019

Trump’s outburst earned him a fresh wave of mockery on social media:

I saw Rupublicans trending and I thought it was in relation to Ru Paul. pic.twitter.com/FXUG7k8hWo — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) October 30, 2019

“Rupublicans”

“Infair” You have a very important job.

Pay attention. Also, please release your: – Birth Certificate

– Academic Records Because you sure don’t communicate like someone born and educated in the U.S.A. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🇺🇸🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) October 30, 2019

Who to believe? Vindman – Decorated veteran with a lifetimeof service and a Purple Heart. Trump – 13,500 lies and five deferments. This is not difficult America. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) October 30, 2019

Your ‘perfect’ call that was hidden away totally ‘innocently’ story was EVISCERATED yesterday. Total cover up. You are getting impeached. Enjoy. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) October 30, 2019

Do nothing my ass. House Democrats have passed over 400 bills that Republicans choose to ignore. Regarding impeachment. Mick Mulvaney admitted it. Your diplomats admit it. Fact is you wanted Ukraine to state publicly they were investigating Biden. Facts don’t fit your narrative — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) October 30, 2019

Congratulations, #StableGenius. You got TWO new words trending on Twitter already: Rupublicans & infair. Now, back to your impeachment. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) October 30, 2019

Again, your lack of understanding of what you did wrong is a metaphor for your entire life. You’ve always had “fixers.” No one ever told you to stop. Now the world is telling you to stop. What’s become the true hoax, is the Republican party, they may never recover. — Joyce (@thewritejoyce) October 30, 2019

Trump’s using the same tactic that he used on the Special Counsel’s report. He & his minions lied non-stop about the contents of Mueller’s report, claiming it exonerated Trump (it didn’t) & that Trump didn’t obstruct the investigation (he did.) Call Memo:https://t.co/fFT8i41J11 — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) October 30, 2019

Most of us are not that gullible. We heard what you and Mulvaney said with our own ears, and read the summary of the transcript you released re: the call with Ukraine. “#Rupublicans” can’t defend on substance because the truth of your abuse of power is in plain sight!! — Dr. Lauren (@BrucknerLauren) October 30, 2019