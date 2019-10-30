Quantcast
Internet mocks Trump’s two made-up words in his latest rant against impeachment

1 hour ago

In his latest furious, typo-ridden rant on Twitter, President Donald Trump boasted about how unified the Republican Party is in saving him from the “infair” process of impeachment, and once again claimed — falsely — that the abridged transcript of the Ukraine call released by the White House exonerates him of abuse of power.

Trump’s outburst earned him a fresh wave of mockery on social media:

