Internet pounds Trump for frantic tweetstorm rationalizing leaving Kurds to be slaughtered: ‘So many people are going to die’

Donald Trump followed up his impulsive decision to remove U.S. troops protecting Kurds in Syria with a tweetstorm on Monday morning that convinced no one that he wasn’t leaving American allies to be slaughtered by Turkish forces.

In a five-tweet explanation, the president asserted that he had made a commitment to get out of overseas military conflicts, before stating that it was up to “Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their ‘neighborhood.'”

With reports that both the State Department and the Pentagon opposed the move — seen as an attempt to distract from his impeachment problems — Twitter commenters harshly attacked the president for turning his back on allies and leaving them to die.

See Trump’s tweets and reactions below:

….including capturing thousands of ISIS fighters, mostly from Europe. But Europe did not want them back, they said you keep them USA! I said “NO, we did you a great favor and now you want us to hold them in U.S. prisons at tremendous cost. They are yours for trials.” They….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

….almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home. WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN. Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

…figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their “neighborhood.” They all hate ISIS, have been enemies for years. We are 7000 miles away and will crush ISIS again if they come anywhere near us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Reactions:

You betrayed our allies and left innocent people to be slaughtered by your authoritarian buddy — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) October 7, 2019

So Putin told you he’d give you a second term if you pulled out, right? — Brent Chism (@brent_chism) October 7, 2019

The blood of this genocide will be on your hands.

I wonder what Lindsey will have to say today? https://t.co/kabGi1n0TW — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) October 7, 2019

hey Kurds, while you're under the bus, say hello to Rick Perry and everyone else Trump's thrown under there — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 7, 2019

So many people are going to die because of this, because of you. — Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) October 7, 2019

A country that leaves its allies to be massacred does not deserve allies. — Leona Carter (@originalwudge) October 7, 2019

I thoight you had completely defeated ISIS??? — Chef Keith (@keithbakes) October 7, 2019

you have never taken out isis and the lying begins — myldyluck (@myldyluck1) October 7, 2019

The legacy of Trump: 1) impeached

2) compromised by Russia

3) blood on his hands from the oncoming killing of the Kurds

4) The worst President of the United States

5) Killed all value in the Trump brand

6) Trump will be incarcerated for his many crimes — Alvin S. Brown, Esq. (@USTaxAttorney) October 7, 2019

Shame on you for allowing millions of people to be attacked by Turkish forces and its backed extremists. https://t.co/YlCCbZ6BRa — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) October 7, 2019