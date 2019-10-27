Iraqi president says he’ll turn to other countries for help after United States abandons the Kurds in Syria

Iraqi President Barham Salih is concerned that the United States can no longer be relied on.
In an interview with Axios, done prior to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Salih said that he anticipates Iraq will work to “recalibrate” relationship with other countries, including Iran and Russia, Axios reported.
“The staying power of the United States is being questioned in a very, very serious way,” Salih told reporter Jonathan Swan. “And allies of the United States are worried about the dependability of the United States.”
President Donald Trump announced that he was abandoning Kurdish allies in North Syria just weeks ago. It has prompted a crisis on the Turkey-Syria border and other allies to fear that Trump may abandon them as well.
“Of course, many actors in this neighborhood,” Salih said. “I’m not one of those, again, who goes and [says] to the Americans or the Russians, ‘if you are not doing this for me, I’m gonna go the other way round.’ [But] we need to think of our own priorities, and I’ve been very clear about it.”
He went on to say that he was concerned about what is happening in Syria with the Kurdish people.
“I’m worried about ethnic cleansing. And this has been the history, tragic history of the Kurdish people and this [is] dangerous and tragic. The humanitarian cost is just awful,” he said.
Read the full piece from Axios.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.