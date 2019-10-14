‘It backfired’: Fox panel pummels Trump supporters for creating murderous church shooting video

A Fox News panel on Monday hammered the Trump supporters who decided to show a video that depicted the president murdering his foes during the pro-Trump American Priority Conference that was held at the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort this weekend.

During a segment about the video, guest Ed Rollins said that Trump “should condemn” the video, and he blamed the pro-Trump PAC for showing it.

“This is outrageous,” he said. “This hurts the president.”

Real Clear Politics editor Tom Bevan then chimed in to similarly shame the Trump supporters who believed this would benefit their cause.

“It’s just dumb,” he said. “Who thought this was a good idea, and especially if you’re a supporter of the president! To do something like this is just stupid and it obviously backfired, as it should! It should be condemned!”

Guest Jason Nichols added that the video was particularly “awful” because it showed the president massacring people “in a church,” which made it reminiscent of Dylann Roof’s 2015 massacre at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

