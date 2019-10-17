‘It just didn’t add up’: Pelosi says Trump’s meltdown was triggered by simple logic

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday said that a “meltdown” on the part of President Donald Trump came after she questioned the logic of his military leadership.

At her weekly press conference, Pelosi explained the details of a meeting on Syria that took place at the White House on Wednesday.

“I also pointed out to the president I had concerns that all roads seemed to lead to Putin,” the Speaker recalled. “The Russians have been trying to get a hold in the Middle East unsuccessfully and now the president has given them an opportunity with the Kurds reaching out to them for support in Syria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then the president said, well, the reason I’m taking the troops out of Syria is because I promised in the campaign to bring the troops home,” she continued. “My question to him was, is Saudi Arabia home? Is Saudi Arabia home? Why are our troops going to Saudi Arabia if you promised to bring them home? He said, well, the Saudi Arabians are paying for it.”

Pelosi said she was taken aback.

“Really, we’re putting our troops in harm’s way for Saudi Arabia because they’re paying? It just didn’t add up,” she observed. “But what it did do is cause a melt down on the part of the president because he was unhappy with those questions.”

Watch the video below from CNN.