‘It’s not just racial!’ Lindsey Graham flails wildly after being cornered about Trump’s lynching comparison

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) kept trying to defend President Donald Trump’s claim that he was being subjected to a “lynching” on Tuesday, but he increasingly flailed when a reporter pressed him on the word’s racial connotations.
Earlier in the day, Graham called House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into the president “a lynching in every sense,” and said that the president was right to make that comparison.
According to Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic, however, Graham started to hedge when the Washington Post’s Robert Costa pressed him about the history of lynching black people in the United States.
“It’s not just racial,” Graham insisted. “I’m from South Carolina, I understand it very well. Mob rule is what lynching is all about. You grab somebody because you don’t like them. I didn’t say they were lynching the president literally.”
First, Graham actually did call the House Democrats’ impeachment process “a lynching in every sense.”
Second, lynching in the United States is directly connected to racism against black Americans, especially in southern states.
According to historical figures compiled by Tuskegee Institute, roughly 73 percent of the 4,743 lynchings that occurred in the United States from 1882 to 1968 were of black Americans.
The lynching of black Americans was particularly brutal in the southern United States — in Graham’s home state of South Carolina, for example, 156 black people were lynched between 1882 and 1968, compared to just four white people who were lynched over that same period.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.