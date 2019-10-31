Ivanka Trump mercilessly mocked for comparing her dad to Jefferson: ‘Change your name — it’s not too late!’

Ivanka Trump compared her father to Thomas Jefferson minutes after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to move forward on impeachment — and she was mercilessly mocked.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior White House adviser quoted a letter from Jefferson to his daughter, Martha, to complain about “enemies and spies” in Washington “inventing” misdeeds.

“‘…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.’ -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha,” she tweeted. “Some things never change, dad!”

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.

Some things never change, dad! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2019

Other Twitter users quickly ridiculed her.

Inventing facts? Have you met your father? https://t.co/qFktpwqGTs — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 31, 2019

The line has been drawn, dearie. Get out of the White House and go work on his campaign. You're breaking the law. — Chris Boo! Griffith (@streetnoodle) October 31, 2019

Wait he's your dad? I thought he was just your boss! — Jon, but spooooooky (@JonIsAwesomest) October 31, 2019

The Trumps are not the victims. Culprits, from top down. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 31, 2019

😂😂. Oh honey there are plenty of facts!!! — Robin Almeida (@RobinAlmeida5) October 31, 2019

Don't expect much depth from a puddle. — tRump the racist snowflake (@KisforKompromat) October 31, 2019

Time to change your name. It's not too late. — M. (@stoned99) October 31, 2019

I can't wait to see your mascara running down you cheeks when your daddy is found guilty and removed from office. — Bud Spencer (@budC2S4) October 31, 2019

Oh Ivanka. We're historying now. Imagine how you will be viewed. Or you can google it yourself. Eva B. And no, she ain't a rapper — Phil Ochs Ghost (@InvisibleTL) October 31, 2019

How long did your PR firm workshop this crap? — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) October 31, 2019

So, Ivanka, couple things:

a.) Jefferson worked his whole life to ensure the president was not above the law

b.) Jefferson was the first top official to call for the impeachment of a president (Washington) for being too close a foreign nation (when he approved the Jay Treaty). — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 31, 2019