Ivanka Trump mercilessly mocked for comparing her dad to Jefferson: ‘Change your name — it’s not too late!’

Published

13 mins ago

on

Ivanka Trump compared her father to Thomas Jefferson minutes after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to move forward on impeachment — and she was mercilessly mocked.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior White House adviser quoted a letter from Jefferson to his daughter, Martha, to complain about “enemies and spies” in Washington “inventing” misdeeds.

“‘…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.’ -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha,” she tweeted. “Some things never change, dad!”

Other Twitter users quickly ridiculed her.

