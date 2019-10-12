Quantcast
Connect with us

Ivanka Trump ripped for ‘degradation of the office of the presidency’ by CNN analyst

Published

2 hours ago

on

First daughter Ivanka Trump was blasted on Saturday for degrading the office of the president of the United States.

The former model works as a senior White House advisor in her father’s West Wing, despite having no governmental experience. Her husband, Jared Kurshner, has the same position and resumé.

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported on Ivanka’s role in the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Occasionally, while on the phone with foreign heads of state, Trump has handed the receiver to his daughter, Ivanka Trump, so she can talk with the leader, according to this individual,” the AP reported.

CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd noted that, “In my four years at the White House, the President was able to handle talking to foreign leaders without ‘help’ from his daughter …. or any other people on his friends and family list for that matter.”

Vinograd noted Ivanka’s failure to pass a background check for a security clearance and proposed a fill-in-the-blank exercise.

“Putting a family member who experts didn’t think was responsible enough to get a TS clearance on the phone with a foreign leader is ________,” she tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her colleague Carrie Cordero, a homeland security analyst at CNN, offered her submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

She suggested that President Donald Trump putting his daughter on the phone with foreign leaders was “gross, it’s an abandonment of responsibility, it’s embarrassing for our country, and it’s a reminder that Ivanka Trump is as responsible for the degradation of the office of the presidency and the norms of executive branch functioning as anyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cordero wasn’t the only one to offer an idea. Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro also shared his thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Trump met indicted Giuliani associate years earlier than previously reported

Published

1 min ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump met an indicted associate of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani years earlier than has previously been reported.

"A photograph of President Donald Trump posing with a recently indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani was posted online in April 2014, two years prior to what had been their first known interaction," Politico reported Saturday. "In the photo, Trump and Lev Parnas stand shoulder to shoulder, smiling at the camera at what appears to be an outdoor nighttime event. Trump wears a white, Trump-branded cap and white shirt under a jacket. Parnas wears a royal blue collared shirt."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘That’s a war crime’: Ex-Trump envoy Brett McGurk is outraged by assassination of Hevrin Khalaf

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump went golfing ‘while America’s loyalest allies in the Middle East are slaughtered’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was criticized on Saturday for spending his day golfing while Turkey "slaughtered" America's Kurdish allies in Syria.

According to the White House pool report, Trump was spotted in "golf gear and a red cap" as his motorcade left the White House for Trump National Golf Club. There was "a giant inflatable Trump rat at the entrance of the club" and signings reading "resign" and "traitor."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image