Ivanka Trump ripped for ‘degradation of the office of the presidency’ by CNN analyst

First daughter Ivanka Trump was blasted on Saturday for degrading the office of the president of the United States.

The former model works as a senior White House advisor in her father’s West Wing, despite having no governmental experience. Her husband, Jared Kurshner, has the same position and resumé.

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported on Ivanka’s role in the administration.

“Occasionally, while on the phone with foreign heads of state, Trump has handed the receiver to his daughter, Ivanka Trump, so she can talk with the leader, according to this individual,” the AP reported.

CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd noted that, “In my four years at the White House, the President was able to handle talking to foreign leaders without ‘help’ from his daughter …. or any other people on his friends and family list for that matter.”

Vinograd noted Ivanka’s failure to pass a background check for a security clearance and proposed a fill-in-the-blank exercise.

“Putting a family member who experts didn’t think was responsible enough to get a TS clearance on the phone with a foreign leader is ________,” she tweeted.

In my 4 years at the WH, the President was able to handle talking to foreign leaders without “help” from his daughter …. or any other people on his friends and family list for that matter. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) October 12, 2019

Her colleague Carrie Cordero, a homeland security analyst at CNN, offered her submission.

She suggested that President Donald Trump putting his daughter on the phone with foreign leaders was “gross, it’s an abandonment of responsibility, it’s embarrassing for our country, and it’s a reminder that Ivanka Trump is as responsible for the degradation of the office of the presidency and the norms of executive branch functioning as anyone.”

Allow me, @sam_vinograd . . . it’s gross, it’s an abandonment of responsibility, it’s embarrassing for our country, and it’s a reminder that @IvankaTrump is as responsible for the degradation of the office of the presidency and the norms of executive branch functioning as anyone. https://t.co/yuM7I1PSQe — Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero) October 12, 2019

Cordero wasn’t the only one to offer an idea. Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro also shared his thoughts.