Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University hires disgraced reporter who was fired for her racist rants
A disgraced former reporter who was fired for making racist remarks now has a new job, thanks to Liberty University, Slate reports.
In 2016, Emily Austen was fired from her job at Fox Sports after she appeared on a Barstool Sports broadcast where she made comments about “stingy” Jews and Chinese people always being the “smartest” ones in math class. Fast forward to this Wednesday when Liberty University, headed by evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr., announced that it will be adding Austen as an anchor on its Game On sports program.
“This is much more than a second chance at my ‘dream career,’ ” Austen was quoted as saying in the announcement. “I am here to honor God, share the Gospel through athletics, and promote Liberty student-athletes, coaches and staff and their walks with Christ.”
As Slate points out, Austen isn’t the first person hired by the Christian school who was previously fired for questionable behavior. In the same year Austen was fired, Liberty hired Ian McCaw, who was accused of covering up sexual violence by athletes at Baylor University. Football coach Hugh Freeze was also given a second chance at Liberty after he was forced to resign from his position at Ole Miss in 2017 for using a university-issued cellphone to solicit prostitutes. Freeze was well known as a devout evangelical Christian.
Trump spouts off incomprehensible Obamacare joke before attacking John McCain
President Donald Trump on Thursday turned a taxpayer-funded event in Florida into a campaign rally in which he repeatedly attacked his political rivals and the news media.
At one point in the event, Trump leveled an attack on the Affordable Care Act, which he has so far failed to repeal and replace as he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.
"We eliminated Obamacare's horrible, horrible, very unfair, unpopular individual mandate," he said. "A total disaster. That was a big penalty. Where you paid a lot of money for the privilege of not having to pay a lot of money for the privilege of having no health care. You paid not to have healthcare. It was a penalty. How it ever held up in the Supreme Court I don’t know but it did and we just got rid of it. We did it the old-fashioned way. We vastly expanded options including short-term plans and health reimbursement agents — arrangements which are incredible. Many of these are up to 60% less expensive than Obamacare."
Trump proposes government-run media as his anti-socialism speech devolves into an angry rant about CNN
President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that CNN’s international operation should be replaced with a government-run news outlet.
At a rally in Florida that was supposed to be about “protecting Medicare from socialist destruction,” Trump lashed out at what he called “corrupt CNN.”
"Some idiot on CNN said, 'You can't win without CNN,'" Trump said, pantomiming an imaginary news anchor. "I guess we showed them. I guess we showed them," he repeated.
He went on to describe CNN as irrelevant, before complimenting Radio Free Europe and Voice of America -- state-run news outlets that broadcast American propaganda. "They did that to build up our country," he added.
Fox’s Shep Smith erupts over Trump’s latest Biden rant — and reveals a potential quid pro quo hiding in plain sight
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump for urging foreign countries to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
"As the president faces impeachment proceedings, today he did it again on live television," Smith said, showing a clip of Trump saying Ukraine and China should investigate the Bidens.
"If it is determined that the president made that request to help his campaign for re-election, President Trump may have violated federal law. It is illegal to ask a foreign national or foreign country for any political assistance. To our knowledge, no president before President Trump in American history has publicly asked an adversary to investigate a rival."