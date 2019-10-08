Jim Jordan tosses out rambling defense of Trump after ambassador blocked from testifying

Following the announcement of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) that President Donald Trump’s refusal to let U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testify would be considered another act of obstruction in the impeachment inquiry, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) gave reporters a babbling defense of the president’s conduct, even while claiming he would have liked to have Sondland’s testimony.

“We would have wished he would have been allowed to testify,” said Jordan. “We understand why the administration made the decision it did. When you have a chairman release certain parts of a closed-door interview and not release the entire transcript and the context, you can see why they didn’t want to subject him to the same treatment.”

“Remember, why not release the transcript so you can see what Ambassador Volker was doing,” said Jordan. “There was no quid pro quo quote whatsoever. No quid pro quo whatsoever. The chairman who read the transcript said no quid pro quote whatsoever. He continues to have this bias against the president.”

