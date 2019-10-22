Jimmy Carter suffers pelvis fracture in another fall at home
Former President Jimmy Carter suffered an injury in a fall at home.
Carter, who turned 95 years old this month, fell Monday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia, and was hospitalized for treatment of a minor pelvic fracture, according to The Carter Center.
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.
— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 22, 2019
Carter got 14 stitches and suffered a black eye in another fall this month at his home, but went to volunteer work shortly afterward building homes for Habitat for Humanity.