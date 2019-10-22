Quantcast
Jimmy Carter suffers pelvis fracture in another fall at home

Published

1 min ago

on

Former President Jimmy Carter suffered an injury in a fall at home.

Carter, who turned 95 years old this month, fell Monday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia, and was hospitalized for treatment of a minor pelvic fracture, according to The Carter Center.

Carter got 14 stitches and suffered a black eye in another fall this month at his home, but went to volunteer work shortly afterward building homes for Habitat for Humanity.


