Joe Biden issues horrifying warning that if ‘crazy’ Trump is reelected ‘there will be no NATO’

Former Vice President Joe Biden issued a horrifying warning during the Tuesday night Democratic Debate in Ohio.

According to Biden, Trump is so ignorant when it comes to foreign policy that if he’s reelected, he might take down NATO.

Biden touted that he’d met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Erdoğan is well aware that “if he’s out of NATO he’s in trouble.” Putin has long hated NATO and sought to undermine it.

“We have an erratic, crazy president who knows not a damn thing about foreign policy and operates out of fear for his own reelection,” said Biden. “Think what’s happened. The fact of the matter is you have Russia influencing and trying to break up NATO. What does the president do? He says, ‘I believe Vladimir Putin.’ I believe Vladimir Putin, I don’t believe our intelligence community.”

Biden continued: “He turns around and questions whether he’ll keep the sacred commitment of Article 5 for NATO members. If he is reelected, there will be no NATO. Our security will be vastly underrated. We’ll be in real trouble.”

Watch the full answer below: