John Bolton to be deposed by Congress one week from Thursday: report
The House of Representatives is scheduled to depose former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Thursday, November 7th.
The testimony will be taken as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Three big new deposition notices just went out, per a person familiar.
John Eisenberg for 11/4
Michael Ellis also for 11/4
John Bolton for 11/7
— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) October 30, 2019
!!! House impeachment investigators have invited John Bolton to appear next week on November 7.
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) October 30, 2019
NEW depositions coming up with some big names, a source familiar w/ impeachment inquiry tells me:
John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis slated for 11/4
AND
🚨John Bolton, former national security advisor, for 11/7
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 30, 2019