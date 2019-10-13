Quantcast
John Dean laments Trump probably should be registered as a foreign agent

Published

2 hours ago

on

While many of President Donald Trump’s campaign staffers, advisers or friends have been outed for doing foreign work while being an unregistered foreign agent, one former White House counsel thinks Trump should also probably register.

“In addition to other impeachable offenses, Trump should be charged with failing to register as a foreign agent under FARA,” said Twitter user Connie Gruen.

Dean noticed the tweet and retweeted with his own note that it’s “sadly” probably true.

“Sadly, this is probably true,” agreed Dean. “Mueller did not investigate if Trump is, in fact, a Russian agent. Barr does not believe a POTUS can be investigated for anything, so the FBI is not. Because he acts like a RU agent Congress should be investigating his consistently pro-RU behavior!”

Most recently, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was outed for doing foreign work, but he never registered as a foreign agent. Ukrainian developer Pavel Fuks said that Giuliani was hired to work as a “lobbyist” for the government of Ukraine at one point.

“This is stated in the contract,” Fuks told The New York Times. Local media coverage of Giuliani’s relationship was reported in a Ukrainian magazine, which said Fuks hired Giuliani to create an office in the U.S. for “supporting investment” in Kharkiv.

It’s unclear why Giuliani has never been mandated to register as a foreign agent, but the reason could be similar to the reason Trump hasn’t.

