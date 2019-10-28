Joint Chiefs chairman has no idea if Trump’s claim that Baghdadi was ‘whimpering and crying’ is true or not
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was unable to confirm President Donald Trump’s account of the death of Islamic State leader Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The president has repeatedly claimed that Baghdadi died “whimpering and crying,” and Gen. Mark Milley said he had not verified that description.
“The secretary was asked the same question yesterday,” Milley told reporters. “I know the president had planned to talk down to the unit and unit members, but I don’t know what the source of that was. I assume it was talking directly to unit and unit members.
Milley acknowledged that he had not spoken to any unit members who described Baghdadi’s death in those terms.
“I have not talked to unit members, that’s correct,” Milley said. “I’ve talked to the commanders and CENTCOM, but not down to the members.”
Breaking Banner
Viewers horrified as Chicago cops cheer on Trump’s ‘disgusting’ attacks against their city
President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a rambling speech in front of police in Chicago in which he repeatedly trashed their city while also disparaging Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.
Among other things, Trump called Chicago an "embarrassment" to the nation, falsely claimed that it was more dangerous than Afghanistan, and accused Johnson of putting "criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago."
OANN deletes broadcast claiming FBI’s Lisa Page was having affairs with both Peter Strzok and boss Andrew McCabe
One America News Network (OANN) on Sunday quietly deleted a video report claiming that former FBI lawyer Lisa Page was having two affairs at once.
During the broadcast, OANN correspondent Chanel Rion accused the FBI of manipulating reports in order to frame former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
According to Rion, Flynn was set up by Page and the two men she was having affairs with: coworker Peter Strzok and her boss, then-FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
But by Sunday, OANN had removed the report from YouTube without any explanation.
Breaking Banner
Another Republican retires from the House rather than face re-election
Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) is the latest Republican to retire from the House of Representatives.
The Oregon Republican said he was confident he could win another term, but the 62-year-old instead decided to leave Congress when his term ends in January 2021, reported Politico.
The 62-year-old Walden, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is the 17th House GOP member to announce their retirement in this election cycle.
The former radio station owner has served in Congress since 1998.