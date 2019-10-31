Quantcast
Justin Amash warns GOP: Your ‘disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses’ of Trump will take you down with him

1 min ago

On Thursday, as House Democrats prepared to vote on the formal resolution codifying the rules of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) took to Twitter to warn his former Republican colleagues that their defenses of Trump today will be poorly judged by future generations:

Amash, a libertarian lawmaker who was elected as a Republican in the 2010 Tea Party wave and co-founded the far-right House Freedom Caucus, fell out with the party and eventually separated with them over his opposition to Trump’s misconduct. He is widely expected to support Democrats in the impeachment proceedings.


This president will be in power for only a short time, but excusing his misbehavior will forever tarnish your name. To my Republican colleagues: Step outside your media and social bubble. History will not look kindly on disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses of this man.

White House officials who heard Trump’s Ukraine call and hid the transcript will testify on a single day

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Four new witnesses -- including one official who took part in President Donald Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president -- are scheduled to testify in one day next week before the House impeachment inquiry.

Two White House lawyers, John Eisenberg and Michael Ellis, will give depositions Monday before the impeachment inquiry, along with Brian McCormick, a deputy official in the Office of Management and Budget, and Robert Blair, a presidential assistant and senior adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Eisenberg was identified by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as the White House official who suggested moving a transcript of Trump's controversial phone call to a classified server, which violated longstanding official protocol.

Carly Simon recalls her revulsion at meeting Trump: ‘He was all over me like ugly on an ape’

Published

56 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Pop music legend Carly Simon met Donald Trump once, and was repulsed by the future president.

The 74-year-old Simon met Trump, then a celebrity real estate developer, at a luncheon for Benazir Bhutto, the late Pakistani prime minister, well before he entered politics as a long-shot Republican presidential candidate, reported The Guardian.

“When I came into the room, there was Trump and a whole bunch of New York dignitaries," Simon recalled. "Trump wasn’t paying any attention to me at all. Why would he?"

