Justin Amash warns GOP: Your ‘disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses’ of Trump will take you down with him

On Thursday, as House Democrats prepared to vote on the formal resolution codifying the rules of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) took to Twitter to warn his former Republican colleagues that their defenses of Trump today will be poorly judged by future generations:

This president will be in power for only a short time, but excusing his misbehavior will forever tarnish your name. To my Republican colleagues: Step outside your media and social bubble. History will not look kindly on disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses of this man. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Amash, a libertarian lawmaker who was elected as a Republican in the 2010 Tea Party wave and co-founded the far-right House Freedom Caucus, fell out with the party and eventually separated with them over his opposition to Trump’s misconduct. He is widely expected to support Democrats in the impeachment proceedings.