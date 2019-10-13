Kanye ripped for latest Trump defense: Always someone willing to write a check to ‘a black person defending white supremacy’

A panel discussion on recent concerts put on by Kanye West in Salt Lake City and Howard University turned to his new recent comments he made defending his support for Donald Trump — with one panelist saying the rapper is getting paid on the side for siding with the president.

Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, guests Danielle Moodie-Mills and Clay Cane were harshly critical of West trying to drum up black support for the president as well as his recent comments on slavery.

“What is going on here?” Gibson began. “So you saw the pictures of Kanye West in the middle of Salt Lake City. He drew about 10,000 people here at Howard University, it was a smaller crowd because they didn’t get the e-mail about it until 6:00 a.m. on homecoming weekend. Largely, a lot of people who are going to these shows are black folks. These are some of the scenes in Salt Lake City, so people are wondering: is he sort of like Trump’s secret weapon, a secret outreach to the black community? ”

“At one point at Howard University, Kanye said this: ‘If they throw in slave nets again, how about we all don’t stand in the same place,” almost indicating that Africans who were captured during slavery were complicit, that they weren’t fighting it,” Cane explained. “That’s one of the most hateful things that he’s doing because he is perpetuating this myth that black people didn’t fight against slavery.”

“We need to stop anointing pop stars as our political saviors,” Moodie -Mills offered, noting a Howard professor called out West and “the miseducation of this particular negro.”

“There is something wrong with Kanye West when he decides and says that black people had a choice as it pertained to slavery,” she continued.

‘Here is an important point,” Cane remarked. “There is always a check for a black person to go on a national stage and defend white supremacy. He is acting as if he is a historian so don’t call on black celebrities to clean up your racism. That goes to Trump and his supporters.”

