Quantcast
Connect with us

Karen Pence says she loves the way Trump treats young women

Published

1 min ago

on

In a shocking move, Second Lady Karen Pence told a Minnesota audience that she loves the way President Donald Trump treats young women.

“Tonight, in Minnesota, state the campaign really wants to win, @SecondLady is on stage praising POTUS. She says she likes how he treats young women and sees the respect he has for his daughters,” tweeted New York Times correspondent Katie Rogers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a mom, I was all in,” Mrs. Pence said, after she watched Trump with her daughter, Charlotte.

Trump boasted that he would walk into the backstage changing rooms at the Miss USA pageant to look at the half-naked girls there. It came in a 2005 interview with Howard Stern, where Trump bragged about what he would do to look at the teens, some as young as 15.

“Our first introduction to him was when we were at the dress rehearsal and half-naked changing into our bikinis,” said Tasha Dixon, a former Miss USA contestant. “He just came strolling right in. There was no second to put a robe on or any sort of clothing or anything. Some girls were topless. Other girls were naked.”

“You know they’re standing there with no clothes. Is everybody OK? And you see these incredible looking women. And so I sort of get away with things like that,” Trump described to Stern in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has also been accused of sexual assault or sexual harassment by dozens of women and paid off multiple women for affairs he had while was married to the first lady.

The second lady was reportedly “livid” about the “Access Hollywood” tape when it was released on television. Trump admitted on tape that he likes to grab women’s genitals without their consent.

A book on Mike Pence, Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House, revealed that on election night his wife refused to kiss him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You got what you wanted, Mike. Leave me alone,” she told him.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Disgraced Trump economic adviser caught in lie about economic growth

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

On Wednesday, former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore tried to explain away the slowing U.S. economy by claiming that no one ever expected gigantic growth to keep on going from where it had been:

"Former Trump campaign advisor Stephen Moore: ‘We knew we weren’t going to get 5% growth’"https://t.co/LKxL0sNnsD@CNBC reports on my @AJHeadtoHead interview with @realDonaldTrump adviser @StephenMoore. Moore calls Trump not a liar but an "exaggerator" who "talks too much." https://t.co/aT11OvT8nx

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

People who continue to support Trump do so at ‘our nation’s great peril’: Ex-CIA director

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Former CIA Director John Brennan joined the chorus of voices chastising President Donald Trump for abandoning America's Kurdish allies.

The former top spy said it is simply in Trump's nature to betray those close to him.

"Betrayal of friends, partners, and allies has always been one of Trump’s most intrinsic qualities," Brennan tweeted Wednesday.

He also had a warning for those who continue to enable the president.

"Those who continue to defend and ignore his reckless actions at home and abroad do so at their own risk and our nation’s great peril," Brennan warned.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC investigates whether Trump’s financial interests are resulting in Turkey’s ethnic cleansing

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

With condemnation of President Donald Trump's decision to abandon Kurds in Syria so widespread that #TrumpGenocide trended on Twitter, MSNBC examined whether President Donald Trump's financial interests could be the root cause of the change in U.S. foreign policy.

"All right, so the question tonight is, why is Donald Trump letting it happen? Today, the Turkish military launched attacks on the Kurdish forces that fight alongside the U.S. against ISIS. It’s happening in the wake of Trump’s promise to pull out American troops from there," MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin reported. "There are already reports of civilian deaths and Kurdish commanders are warning of a potential humanitarian crisis. Members of Trump’s own party are accusing him of abandoning a key ally."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image