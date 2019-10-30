Quantcast
Katie Hill husband claims he was hacked and that’s how her nude photos got released

Published

32 mins ago

on

Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) was forced to resign after nude photos surfaced of her and her husband’s former girlfriend.

BuzzFeed is reporting that Hill’s soon to be ex-husband, Kenny Heslep, told his parents that his computer was acting up, so clearly he was hacked.

“He was hacked is what he says,” father Fred Heslep said when contacted by BuzzFeed. The site asked the elder Heslip if his son had any role in posting the images online.

“He says no,” the father said.

Heslep never contacted the police about the possibility that he was hacked.

“I think he started having computer issues, so that’s what made him think it was a hacking,” Heslep’s father said.

“Revenge porn,” or nude photos posted online as an attack on a former partner is a crime in California. If Heslep did post the images he could be charged with a crime. If his computer was hacked, a forensic investigation of his hard drive would verify the hacking or confirm is Heslep posted the images. Even if Heslep cleared his browser history, deleted the images and attempted to cover up if he had posted any of the images, an investigation would be able to find the documentation to indicate one way or another.

In an article posted by The Daily Mail, the site not only had the nude photos but also had a series of text messages with Hill and Heslep’s former lover exchanged with Heslep.

Read the full report from BuzzFeed.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
