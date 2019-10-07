Kevin McCarthy plays Jedi mind trick on Fox News viewers: ‘Watch what the president said — he’s not saying China should investigate’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tried to play a Jedi mind trick on Fox News viewers by denying President Donald Trump had asked China to investigate his political rival.

The president is facing an impeachment inquiry into his clandestine efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, and Trump publicly called for that — and asked China to investigate the former vice president, as well — last week from the White House lawn.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with—with Ukraine,” Trump told reporters last week in a news conference broadcast live last week from the South Lawn.

McCarthy appeared Monday morning on “Fox & Friends,” where host Brian Kilmeade asked whether he agreed Trump was just “trolling” his critics — and the California Republican sounded like “Star Wars” character Obi-Wan Kenobi telling a group of Stormtroopers that “these aren’t the droids you’re looking for.”

“Watch what he said — he is not saying China should investigate,” McCarthy said. “Let’s get to the clear point. If I’m a member of Congress and I break the law, and there should be an investigation and I run for another office, you still investigate me.”

“More people in America want to investigate investigate wha Biden has done, and his son, than impeach this president,” he added. “Somehow the Democrats want to deny that?”

Asked what he thought about Trump asking China to investigate the Bidens, @GOPLeader McCarthy gaslights: "You watch what the president said — he's not saying China should investigate," he says. pic.twitter.com/BWIQ9Pq7Nv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2019