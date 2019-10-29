Key witness Vindman’s twin brother — also a White House aide — can confirm bombshell impeachment testimony

The twin brother of a National Security Council staffer will corroborate his bombshell testimony before the House impeachment inquiry.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the NSC’s top Ukraine expert, took his twin to a meeting where he voiced his concerns about President Donald Trump’s phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart, reported the New York Times.

The active-duty Army officer will tell lawmakers about the July 25 phone call, which was the subject of a whistleblower complaint that launched the impeachment inquiry.

Alexander Vindman took is twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman — also an Army lieutenant colonel who works for the NSC handling ethics issues — to a meeting with John Eisenberg, the top NSC lawyer, to raise concerns about the president’s conduct on the call.