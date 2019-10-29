Quantcast
Connect with us

Key witness Vindman’s twin brother — also a White House aide — can confirm bombshell impeachment testimony

Published

5 mins ago

on

The twin brother of a National Security Council staffer will corroborate his bombshell testimony before the House impeachment inquiry.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the NSC’s top Ukraine expert, took his twin to a meeting where he voiced his concerns about President Donald Trump’s phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart, reported the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The active-duty Army officer will tell lawmakers about the July 25 phone call, which was the subject of a whistleblower complaint that launched the impeachment inquiry.

Alexander Vindman took is twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman — also an Army lieutenant colonel who works for the NSC handling ethics issues — to a meeting with John Eisenberg, the top NSC lawyer, to raise concerns about the president’s conduct on the call.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Key witness Vindman’s twin brother — also a White House aide — can confirm bombshell impeachment testimony

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

The twin brother of a National Security Council staffer will corroborate his bombshell testimony before the House impeachment inquiry.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the NSC's top Ukraine expert, took his twin to a meeting where he voiced his concerns about President Donald Trump's phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart, reported the New York Times.

The active-duty Army officer will tell lawmakers about the July 25 phone call, which was the subject of a whistleblower complaint that launched the impeachment inquiry.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘It’s all about to get worse’: GOP at risk as Trump’s impeachment becomes a reality

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

In a column for Politico, conservative Charlie Sykes warned Republicans they better buckle up, because of the impeachment vote scheduled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is likely to lead to more information about Donald Trump becoming public -- and that can't be good going into the 2020 election.

Warning, "it is all about to get worse: the evidence, the venue and the president’s conduct. There may be more smoking guns, the trial will be televised, and based on the past few weeks, Trump is likely to be more unhinged than ever," Sykes had some advice for the party he has long belonged to.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

The market for voting machines is broken — and this company has thrived in it

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

In the glare of the hotly contested 2018 elections, things did not go ideally for ES&S, the nation’s largest manufacturer of voting technology.

In Georgia, where the race for governor had drawn national interest amid concerns about election integrity, ES&S-owned technology was in use when more than 150,000 voters inexplicably did not cast a vote for lieutenant governor. In part because the aged ES&S-managed machines did not produce paper backups, it wasn’t clear whether mechanical or human errors were to blame. Litigation surrounding the vote endures to this day.

Continue Reading
 
 