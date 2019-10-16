Diplomat testified of fear Rudy wanted ‘grand bargain with Russia where we throw Ukraine under the bus’: report

President Donald Trump’s former special envoy to Ukraine testified about fears that Rudy Giuliani was trying to cut a “grand bargain” with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, according to a new report in Axios.

Volker reportedly testified that Bill Taylor was reluctant to take the position of acting ambassador to Ukraine after the firing of Marie Yovanovitch.

“He was just worried [Ukraine] was going to get undermined at some point,” Volker reportedly testified. “Hanging over everyone’s head in the expert community is, is there some grand bargain with Russia where we throw Ukraine under the bus?”

