Latest Australia shark attack sparks tourism concerns
Tourism operators want aerial shark patrols to be introduced in Australia’s Whitsunday Islands as they try to stem falling visitor numbers following a spate of attacks along the Great Barrier Reef.
An English tourist is recovering in hospital after his foot was ripped off by a shark on Tuesday while another had his leg mauled in the same attack at a popular snorkelling spot in the region.
In the past year there have been several shark attacks in waters around the Whitsundays, a chain of islands that attracts both Australian and foreign tourists.
In two separate incidents late last year, a 12-year-old girl lost a leg and a man died of his injuries.
Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said tourist numbers had fallen in the past year, partly as a result of the shark attacks.
“Looking back over the last 12 months I can certainly say that there has been some impact to our industry in terms of visitation,” she told reporters.
International visitors to the region dropped more than six percent to 226,000 in the year ending March 2019, the latest available figures.
Wheeler said tourism operators were seeking government funding for aerial patrols of the Whitsundays as an “interim measure” while research is undertaken into sharks in the area, which had been considered safe for swimming.
The latest attack comes just over a month after the Queensland state government removed dozens of unmanned shark traps, known as “drum lines”, from popular swimming beaches after losing a court battle over its decades-old shark control program.
The Federal Court ruled that sharks found alive on baits in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park had to be released — which the government argued would be too dangerous for its workers to do.
After Tuesday’s attack, the Queensland government announced it would install 32 additional drum lines just outside the protected area.
The Humane Society International, which launched the court action, denied the most recent attack was linked to the rolling back of “outdated” shark control practices.
“Installing more traditional drum lines to cull sharks is an ineffective knee jerk reaction. It doesn’t work,” marine campaigner Lawrence Chlebeck said in a statement.
Despite tens of millions of visits to the beach in Australia annually, shark attacks remain rare.
There were 27 attacks in the country’s waters in 2018, according to data compiled by Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.
Drug overdoses driving down US life expectancy: health officials
Drug overdoses have driven the first significant reduction in US life expectancy since the AIDS epidemic in the 1990s, an official report published Wednesday showed.
Americans have lost almost four months of longevity since 2014, the report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
"This is the first big drop since 1993, and the main driver behind that was the HIV epidemic," Renee Gindi, a health statistician for the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics told AFP.
An American born in 2017 can expect to live an average of 78.6 years, compared to 78.9 years in 2014, according to the report which confirms previously published preliminary data.
‘Game of Thrones’ prequel on way as HBO Max launch revealed
A prequel series to global TV phenomenon "Game of Thrones" has been ordered, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, as it set out launch details for its new HBO Max streaming service.
The new show in George RR Martin's fictional world of Westeros will take place 300 years prior to fantasy epic "Thrones" and will be called "House of the Dragon."
The series will be based on the book "Fire and Blood," which tells the story of the murderous, dragon-breeding Targaryen family.
"It's my pleasure to announce today that we are ordering 'House of the Dragon' straight to series for HBO," Casey Bloys, president of programming, told a Los Angeles launch event for HBO Max.
In historic vote, US House recognizes ‘Armenian genocide’
The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday officially recognizing the "Armenian genocide," a symbolic but unprecedented move that angered Turkey amid already-heightened tensions with Washington.
Cheers and applause erupted when the chamber voted 405 to 11 in support of the measure "affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide," a first for the US Congress, where similar measures with such direct language have been introduced for decades but never passed.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was honored to join her colleagues "in solemn remembrance of one of the great atrocities of the 20th century: the systematic murder of more than 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children by the Ottoman Empire."