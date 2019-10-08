‘Like a three-car major pileup’: Andrew McCabe slams Trump’s abuses of power — and says it’s going to get worse
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe tore into President Donald Trump for his handling of the Ukraine scandal — and warned that his legal and political problems are only going to worsen.
“What does it mean to you, Trump aides scrambled to alert lawyers of their concerns,” asked anchor Chris Cuomo. “At least one National Security Council official alerted the White House’s national security lawyers about the concerns. The White House lawyers thought they could deal with the situations, but then those same lawyers later ordered the transcript moved to that highly classified server.”
“Yeah. So this is really troubling for, I think, the president and the administration. On a couple of levels,” said McCabe. “First, as you pointed out in your lead-in, it really undercuts their argument that this was a ‘perfect’ call and that nothing — that there was no problem here. Essentially what you have now is what started out as a one-car collision has now turned into like a three-car major pile-up. The White House knew about concerns with this call first from the general counsel of another intelligence agency who called and put them on notice a complaint had come to their attention.”
“Second, from the ICIG, when they found out there was an official whistleblower, complaint and now we find out that their own people inside the White House were so concerned about this, they raised them with the national attorneys,” said McCabe. “They are their own folks and their own infrastructure there and that is — that’s a particularly — that’s a tough hit, I think, on the administration today.”
“Now, people will say, ‘Oh, you and your anonymous sources, who are these people?’ Bring up the text messages from Volker, from acting Ambassador Taylor, the guy put in to replace the woman they didn’t like for pushing back on this kind of stuff, and Ambassador to EU Sondland, who was supposed to testify today.”
“That’s right,” said McCabe. “As an investigator, Chris, this is what you hope for when you start down the investigative path, that each step that you take uncovers another witness, another text message, another piece of evidence. That’s what we’ve seen today. Look, every day there’s been a steady drip of developments along the investigative line.”
“I think the text messages are some of the toughest pieces of evidence that the president and the administration are going to have to deal with. They start out with references to Rudy Giuliani that are remarkable. He plays such an influential role in these two diplomats’ lives and what they’re going to be doing with Ukraine. They talk about him as if they need to get his approval before they set up calls with aides of the president of Ukraine and that sort of thing and they kind of top off with the references that you pointed to.”
Trump lawyer’s own words show why stonewalling is an abuse of power: Ex-Whitewater counsel
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Whitewater Associate Independent Counsel Kim Wehle pointed out the irony of former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) joining President Donald Trump's anti-impeachment legal defense: His own words as a congressman make a clear case against Trump's abuse of power.
"Trey Gowdy sided the with the president on getting rid of Jeff Sessions, and he led Benghazi, and ... he's been on Fox News a lot, as well, recently," said anchor Erin Burnett. "But Trey Gowdy is not the kind of person who was always just a sycophant. Not at all. Here he is in 2012, they were talking about whether to hold A.G. Holder in contempt on Fast and Furious. The Justice Department refused to hand over some documents and here's what Trey Gowdy said."
Trump is trying to ‘distract’ from impeachment rather than be ‘held accountable’ for abuse of power: Congressman
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) laid into President Donald Trump for his letter threatening the impeachment inquiry against him.
"In this letter, the White House argues that your impeachment inquiry is illegitimate and unconstitutional," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "What's your response to that?"
"It's not appropriate or permissible for the subject to challenge the process," said Cicilline, a member of the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees. "This has been underway, and now underway by six committees of jurisdiction. This is an effort to distract from the core allegations of the impeachment: The president of the United States pressured a foreign leader to gin up dirt on a political opponent, and withheld military aid as leverage to do that. This is shocking behavior. It was confirmed by the president's own admissions on camera. It was further confirmed by the transcript of the telephone call and finally confirmed by very elaborate whistleblower report that details the entire scheme."
Democrats ‘will not be pressured’ by Trump’s attempt to squash their constitutional powers: CNN reporter
On Monday, CNN White House correspondent Manu Raju said that House Democrats are unlikely to be fazed by President Donald Trump's letter demanding that they must stop the impeachment investigation until they hold a formal vote on the matter.
"What are the chances that House Democrats have the whole House vote on initiating an impeachment inquiry in response to this letter?" asked anchor Brianna Keilar.
"Well, very slim," said Raju. "And Nancy Pelosi has made clear that she would not be pushed by the president to hold a vote to formalize an impeachment inquiry, in large part because the Democrats argue it is simply not necessary. They say that under the rules, they could certainly launch an impeachment inquiry and vote to impeach this president without having to formalize a formal probe."