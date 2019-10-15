Lindsey Graham admits Rudy Giuliani and Mick Mulvaney are committing impeachable offenses

Two of President Donald Trump’s closest advisors announced on Tuesday that they are refusing to comply with Congressional subpoenas.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is also the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will not meet a Tuesday deadline to turn over documents, CNN reported Tuesday.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani also announced on Tuesday that he was refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas.

I will not participate in an illegitimate, unconstitutional, and baseless “impeachment inquiry.” Jon Sale, who is a lifelong friend, has represented me for the sole purpose of analyzing the request and responding. At this time, I do not need a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/l0IR0ikEHD — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 15, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas was an impeachable offense.

Watch:

"20 years ago, you said that not complying with a subpoena was an impeachable offense." Lindsey Graham: "Yeah… nothing's changed." You *know* it's bad when you've lost Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/FUb7qC5WL9 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 15, 2019